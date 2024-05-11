“Let Me Win a Couple More First!”: After Finally Tasting Victory, Lando Norris’ Father Raises Expectations

Lando Norris was regarded as one of F1’s most talented even before his maiden F1 win in Miami last weekend. Now that his stocks have risen, expectations are higher moving forward; not just externally, as Norris reveals that his father expects a lot more from him.

On The Fast and The Curious Podcast, Betty Glover quoted Adam Norris (Lando’s dad), who believes that the next step for his son is to be a World Champion. Norris wants to manage these expectations, and while he admits that the tag sounds good, there is still a long way to go.

Norris, replying to Glover, said,

“Let me win a couple more (races) first. But he’s right. There’s two things when you get to Formula 1 you wanna do. First of all is to win a race. Second is to win a championship.”

For F1 fans, 110 races to see Norris stand on the top step of the podium was a long wait. But Adam had to be more patient. His journey started 16 years ago when Lando was just a kid.

Over 900 races later, their hard work and dedication have finally paid off. Sadly, Adam Norris was not present in Miami to celebrate with his son, as both he and his wife opted to stay back home and watch the race on TV.

While it was certainly a proud and emotional moment for the entire family, none of it would have been possible, if it weren’t for Norris Sr.

Lando Norris owes his success to his father

Since his childhood, Lando Norris saw his father put in lots of effort to ensure that he got the best exposure and training. He spent days away from home, making sure his son had all the means necessary to build a successful career in motorsports.

After over a decade of hustle, Norris finally made it into the F1 grid in 2019 and quickly developed a reputation as one of the sport’s brightest prospects. He had to wait another five years for a race win, but the wait was worth it.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old drove to the McLaren HQ in a blue McLaren Artura Spyder with the winner’s trophy by his side. Meanwhile, all the employees gave the Bristol-born driver a guard of honor on his way in.

Addressing the team, an over-the-moon Norris thanked everyone, and motivated the entire outfit by declaring that Miami was “just the start”. His aim remains to win the World Championship with the papaya outfit.