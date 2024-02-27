“You Tell Him Mama”: F1’s Favorite Mother Strikes Again As Oscar Piastri Gets Taught Very Public Lesson in Front of Millions

The latest season of Drive to Survive has several memorable and funny moments, but one has etched its way to the top of fans’ minds. Oscar Piastri was trying to enter the McLaren Technology Centre, and he labeled himself as ‘Jetpack Man’ in a recent tweet. Following this, his mother Nicole Piastri got involved, teaching her son a public lesson in front of the world.

The third episode of season six featured Piastri getting locked out of his own office. McLaren’s X account shared this clip, declaring it to be their favorite moment from the docu-series. Subsequently, Piastri’s reply garnered over one million views on X. The jet-pack comment was very well received among fans.

It was a reference to Jetpack Joyride, a very famous video game. There, when a player taps the screen, the character, Barry, rises and his jet pack activates. However, Barry falls right after the tap. This happens because the character is continually in motion and can’t control his speed.

A day after the Aussie’s comment, Piastri’s mother, who is famous for her unique and hilarious tweets, joined in on the fun. She wrote, “Any chance you were running late?”

Her comment seems to suggest that Piastri was unable to enter the building because he was late. Of course, being his mother, she decided to teach him the value of arriving early. On the other hand, it could have been a joke.

Social Media responds to Oscar Piastri and his mother’s playful banter

Nicole Piastri has taken playful digs at her son in public on numerous occasions. She went as far as publicly warning Piastri to stay away from two-wheelers when the 22-year-old posted a picture of himself sitting on a Moto GP bike. With her latest reply to Piastri’s post, she has managed to amuse her followers once again.

Some fans also went as far as labeling Piastri as “the best parent”.

With the 2024 season just days away, fans will now look forward to more interactions between Oscar Piastri and his mother Nicole on social media. Hopefully for them, it happens following on-track success for the Melbourne-born driver.