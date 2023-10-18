“Let the F1 Fans Down”: Nico Rosberg Isn’t Doing Sergio Perez Any Favors With Nasty Breakdown of Why Things Went Horribly Wrong at Red Bull

With Max Verstappen winning his third championship at Qatar GP, all eyes are now on Sergio Perez. At the start of the season, many expected an intense fight for the title among the Red Bull duo, but the narrative that emerged has been completely opposite. While Verstappen vanished in the RB19 with his third championship, Perez struggled to find his feet in the same car after the Miami Grand Prix. The Mexican’s terrible form has continued, as he has only bagged five points in the last three races. As a result, the 33-year-old is now under intense pressure to maintain his second-place position against the surging Lewis Hamilton, as the difference between the two drivers is currently only 30 points.

Advertisement

Despite being in one of the fastest cars on the grid, Perez’s consistent blunders have prompted fans to call for a replacement. In light of this, in the recent Skysports F1 podcast, Nico Rosberg was seen delving deeper into the Mexican driver’s season-long difficulties.

Nico Rosberg assesses Sergio Perez’s challenging F1 scenario

Nico Rosberg shared his perspective on Sergio Perez’s recent challenges. When asked about his thoughts on Perez’s upcoming five races on a recent SkysportsF1 podcast, the 2016 champion emphasized the weight of expectations placed on the Mexican by the racing industry. Not only this, Rosberg also talked about how the social media’s intense criticism has also added to the Mexican driver’s struggles.

Advertisement

Rosberg said that Red Bull has the fastest cars on the grid, which raises fan expectations for entertaining races. However, he thought Perez fell short of expectations, allowing Max Verstappen to establish dominance with little of a challenge. Drawing on his own former experiences competing against Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg recalled the immense pressure he felt to keep F1 from becoming boring owing to one driver’s overwhelming dominance.

As the talk came to a close, Rosberg’s empathy for Perez was apparent, he didn’t shy away from scrutinizing the 33-year-old. The 38-year-old stressed that Perez has struggled even with a top-tier car, referencing the recent poor weekend in Qatar.

The German said, “It’s really really a tough situation for him so I can really relate and he’s, I mean he’s he’s having such a difficult time. I mean Qatar was a horrible weekend again from like so bad with the best car. So I don’t know he really needs to find a way there and very quickly because of how he’s driving now, I mean Red Bull really needs to consider even for next year.”

Lewis Hamilton’s outstanding performance may have a significant implication for Sergio Perez

Lewis Hamilton’s stellar 16-year Formula One career, in which he has won seven championships, displays amazing consistency. Even despite driving less competitive vehicles in the last two seasons, he has been consistently scoring points for his team. In this season so far, Hamilton has been to podiums on five occasions and has held himself in the P3 position very tightly.

Advertisement

As a result, he is an imminent threat to Sergio Perez’s P2 position, with only 30 points behind. In light of Perez’s recent problems in the unsuitable RB19, Hamilton is very likely to take second place.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1714325400741167441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If the Briton outperforms Perez, the Mexican driver might lose his position at Red Bull before his contract expires next year. Hamilton’s outstanding performance, combined with Perez’s dismal run of only 5 points in the last three races, has increased the burden on Perez.

This clearly shows how other drivers struggle in comparison to the Mercedes ace, who, in the opinion of veteran F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, continues to have remarkable racing prowess. With the US Grand Prix around the corner, it will be interesting to see how Sergio Perez responds to Lewis Hamilton’s threat.