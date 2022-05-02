“Take the DRS off” – Sebastian Vettel does not want the F1 to rely on DRS usage for overtaking

Sebastian Vettel thinks F1 is getting overly reliant on the use of DRS for overtaking in the race and wants the aid to be removed.

The DRS system was introduced in 2011, to help the drivers by providing a little more straight-line speed to get alongside the car they want to overtake.

Over the years the sport has been a lot reliant on the DRS system with the Australian GP offering four DRS zones.

F1’s move to ground effect philosophy cars has also had an impact on the wheel-to-wheel action, raising questions over the role and future of the DRS.

Therefore, the German wants the sport to try a way out of being reliant on DRS. He said, “I think you can follow closer, there is less drag effect as well.”

“We do rely on the DRS probably more than in the past, to some extent. The interesting bit would be to take the DRS off and see how the racing really is, if you are able to overtake a lot better than, let’s say, in the past.

“I’m only a bit cautious [about] the DRS because it was brought in as assistance to help to overtake, but now it feels a bit like it’s the only thing that allows you to overtake at times.”

Sebastian Vettel is not in favour of DRS

The Saudi Arabian GP, last month was a perfect example of the overuse of DRS. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc tried to outwit each other by braking before the final corner to get the DRS benefit for the next straight.

Vettel thinks that this was a different kind of racing and it is not what F1 should be pursuing. “Ideally, we’d have a set of regulations that allows us to follow and race without DRS,” he said.

“DRS hasn’t been there for 70 years. It was brought in 10 years ago to help, as an experiment. I think an overtake should always be an effort and not dictated by you being in the zone and you get the DRS.

“The race in Jeddah, where you had the leaders braking for the DRS line to try and be the second one to cross that line, that’s a different type of racing. I don’t think we should go that way, so we will see.

“We’re still early in the project (referring to the new regulations). Definitely, you can follow closer. Overtaking is still hard, but it should be an effort and it should be a reward when you manage to overtake.”

