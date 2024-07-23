Andy Murray’s Tweet on Olympics ‘Inspires’ Oscar Piastri

Andy Murray has touched down in Paris to play his final tennis tournament at the 2024 Olympics. The Briton tweeted about the same as he had decided to retire after stating that this year’s Wimbledon was going to be his last appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam. Murray has been battling with injuries in recent years and is still fighting hard to compete. This grit and determination by the three-time Grand Slam winner has inspired McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

Murray tweeted, “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament. @Olympics Competing for Briton have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”. Piastri replied to this tweet, “Inspirational”.

Inspirational — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) July 23, 2024

Murray was all set to play at Wimbledon this year in both singles and the doubles categories. However, he had to withdraw from the singles draw due to his failure to recover in time from his back surgery that happened just over a week before the tournament.

Meanwhile, the two-time Wimbledon champion also could not compete in the mixed doubles category due to Emma Raducanu’s injury. Thankfully, Murray got to play in the men’s doubles first round alongside his brother Jamie Murray.

However, the Murray brothers lost in straight sets by a scoreline of 6-7 [6-8], 4-6 to the Australian duo of John Peers and Rinky Hijikata. Regardless, Andy Murray is determined to make Britain proud one last time at the Paris Olympics.

It is this determination of Andy Murray that inspires Piastri. And as for the Australian driver, he has been making a good name for himself despite only being in his early days in F1.

Piastri justified the hype around him in Hungary

There has been constant hype around Piastri in F1 courtesy of his impeccable junior career record. Having won each of the junior championships, including F3 and F2, in his first attempt, many highly rate the Australian as a future world champion.

Finally, Piastri justified that hype at the 2024 Hungarian GP by winning his maiden Grand Prix. However, his celebrations were quite subdued and calm, mostly due to the chaotic drama that ensued because of McLaren’s strategic goof-up and team orders.

Formula 3 champion ✅

Formula 2 champion ✅

Formula 1 race winner… ✅ What milestone is next for Oscar Piastri?#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/QsHz9iWoC6 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 22, 2024

Nonetheless, Piastri was quite happy on the podium and his family back in Australia were all over the moon. The Aussie’s mother, Nicole Piastri, was quite active on social media and jumping back home past midnight in Melbourne to see her son triumph in Budapest.

Oscar Piastri has certainly made a name for himself by registering multiple podiums and now winning a Grand Prix in just a season and a half in F1 so far. Now, he would aim to fight for the championship sooner than later.