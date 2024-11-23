“Let’s Get a Picture Together”: Lewis Hamilton Left in Awe of a Young Fan Preparing for F4 Debut

November 20, 2024: Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain on stage during the Las Vegas GrandPrix Community Day prior to the Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 Credits: IMAGO / Newscom World

Lewis Hamilton is well-known for his dedication to inspiring young racers, and a recent encounter in the Las Vegas paddock proved no different. The seven-time champion was left in awe after meeting a young fan who shared exciting news about starting his journey into the lower Formula categories.

During the encounter, as shared on Mercedes’ official Instagram page, Hamilton asked the boy, “What do you race?” The young fan replied, “I race karts right now. I am about to start Skip Barber Formula Four.” Hamilton, clearly impressed, followed up with, “That’s wicked, when do you start?”

When the fan revealed his debut was set for next month, Hamilton couldn’t hide his excitement. “Amazing,” he said, before suggesting they take a picture together. “Let’s get a picture together,” the Briton added before wishing him good luck and telling him to keep working hard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@mercedesamgf1)

The interaction highlighted Hamilton’s genuine interest in uplifting young drivers, and his warm gesture of signing the fan’s helmet and posing for a photo must have left a lasting memory for the aspiring racer. However, this isn’t the first time Hamilton has gone out of his way to support up-and-coming talent.

Hamilton praised Mercedes junior Kenzo Craigie on his Karting title

Earlier this year, Hamilton celebrated the success of Mercedes junior Kenzo Craigie, who won the OK Junior Karting Championship. Hamilton shared his pride via Instagram, posting, “Seeing this has made my day. Well done @kenzocraiqie44, keep going.”

Hamilton later took his support to the next level by hosting Kenzo in the Mercedes garage during the United States Grand Prix in Austin. The 14-year-old even had a rare opportunity to sit in Hamilton’s W15.

“It’s an unbelievable experience to finally sit in one [F1 car],” Kenzo said about the moment, which was made even more special because Hamilton himself was there to guide him. Kenzo, inspired by Hamilton’s journey, revealed that he chose #44 as his racing number in honor of his idol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@mercedesamgf1)

Speaking in a Sky Sports F1 feature following the US Grand Prix, Kenzo shared, “#44 goes back to my idol Lewis Hamilton. I just wanna be like him when I grow up, being hopefully a seven-time world champion.”

Hamilton’s ongoing efforts to inspire young racers, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, show how much he values promoting inclusivity in motorsport.