“Let’s sit down, discuss what are your issues”– Saudi Arabian Minister wants to speak with Lewis Hamilton over his criticisms to the kingdom

Saudi Arabian minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal has offered to talk with Lewis Hamilton over his problems with the country.

Saudi Arabia has been constantly condemned for its alleged human rights violations. Yet, it didn’t stop F1 to sign a deal with them to have a yearly Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Lewis Hamilton, a staunch advocate of human rights, has criticized Saudi Arabia for its policies. However, he believes that F1’s presence over there can improve things.

Reacting to it, Saudi Arabia minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal has offered Hamilton to have a chat with him. So that his issues with the kingdom are solved.

“I saw the comments that Lewis had and that he had issues with some of the things in Saudi Arabia,” said Al-Faisal. “I told him openly and frankly that you can speak to me.”

“Let’s sit down, discuss what are your issues, and understand where we are, because a lot of these things, you read a lot about Saudi Arabia but you don’t see what are the details.”

Also read: When Lewis Hamilton had to pick one between two NBA legends

Saudi Arabia wanted to address problems with the spotlight

Further, the Saudi Arabian minister Al-Faisal, claims that F1 has been invited to the country to solve the world’s issues with them. He adds that open discussions about the middle-east country are fully invited.

“We could have said we don’t want a headache, let the international community condemn us as much as they like and have controversy, but no one interferes,” he said. “But we didn’t.”

“We’re here for an open discussion and that’s what I said, with the FIA and F1. We should sit together and understand the situation, because we’re here together.”

Tough days in Saudi Arabia for Lewis Hamilton

Much of Hamilton’s recent criticisms of Saudi Arabia stemmed from the missile strike that happened only a few miles away from the circuit during the Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 drivers are “duty bound” to try and raise awareness of issues in Saudi Arabia and admits he is “open” to meeting those in authority to try and drive change in the country. pic.twitter.com/IVdWo5O8Ho — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 25, 2022

He reportedly took charge of the meeting that happened between the drivers after the attack. The seven-time-world champion even said that he was glad to leave for home once the race got finished.

Thus, the sudden attack in Jeddah was devastating for Saudi Arabia’s F1 interest. The fans across the world were worried about the contingent’s safety.

Moreover, even F1 was criticized for keeping up with the weekend under the lure of money. Indeed, a significant section of the F1 fanbase doesn’t want F1 to visit Saudi Arabia ever again.

Also read: George Russell offers his thoughts on his advantage over Lewis Hamilton in Jeddah