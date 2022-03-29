“Steph Curry or Lebron James?”– When Lewis Hamilton had to pick one between two NBA legends

Lewis Hamilton had to pick one between the two NBA legends, Steph Curry or LeBron James, when he sat to play ‘You Have To Answer’.

Lewis Hamilton, back in 2020, was put into a somewhat awkward position when he had to choose between two NBA legends. In a video posted by ESPN UK, he participated in a game, ‘You Have To Answer’.

The game’s basic concept is that the participant will be given two options in front of them, and they will have to choose one out of the two.

Thus, Hamilton gladly went for the challenge and had to pick on between LeBron James and Steph Curry. Now, that was a difficult position for Hamilton as a sportsperson himself.

Initially, he hesitated a bit. But in the end, he couldn’t resist telling the urge of showing his admiration for James. Even though Hamilton even played golf with Steph Curry back in 2017. The two NBA stars are rated among the greatest NBA stars of all time.

They have won several accolades in the biggest basketball league in the world and have hardly anything to prove in the sport. Similar to Hamilton, who stands at the apex of F1 yet is ready to achieve more.

Lewis Hamilton admires LeBron James’ slam dunks

Back in 2017, Hamilton, along with Neymar Jnr. sat for a match between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in the second game of the best-of-seven series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors to decide the NBA Championship.

The two international stars were captivated when they saw one of the most incredible slam dunks by James. Hamilton was seen constantly smiling in admiration of what he saw back then.

Though that year, Curry’s Golden State Warriors wrapped the NBA championship by game five. In the series, the Cavaliers could only win one game.

