Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Roll the Red Carpet For Adrian Newey

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have echoed each other’s sentiments of wanting Adrian Newey in Ferrari. The buzz around Newey intensified ahead of the Miami GP, following the news of his departure from Red Bull in 2025. Having been instrumental in guiding Red Bull to numerous championships, Newey is a coveted asset for any team. But Ferrari has a lot on the line.

Fred Vassuer’s revolutionary new Ferrari only has Newey as the missing piece. To bring the championship back to Maranello, Ferrari is perhaps just one person away from being F1’s next big thing.

Hamilton, who is set to join Ferrari alongside Leclerc next season, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Newey. However, Hamilton isn’t delusional about what this could mean in his fight against Red Bull.

Speaking to the press at Miami, Hamilton said, “What we need to remember is that there is a lot of key people in the background, and not just one person. I don’t anticipate that Red Bull won’t be building competitive cars in the future, but it will be an honor to work with him (Newey).”

Leclerc shared Hamilton’s optimism and expressed his delight at the prospect of working with Newey. And Leclerc had no doubt the mastermind would be tempted by the challenge.

“Newey is one of the people I would like to work with one day. And he is one of the engineers who can make a difference. Ferrari is a sought-after address at the moment. We are able to win anyone over”.

Speculation regarding Newey’s potential move to Ferrari has been fueled by the team’s recent performance improvements and the leadership of Vassuer. Thus, Ferrari’s positive trajectory and Vasseur’s vision could make the team an attractive destination for Newey.

Ferrari wants Adrian Newey

Ferrari is making strides to secure Adrian Newey’s services upon his departure from Red Bull in 2025. While Newey’s sought-after expertise may attract interest from various teams, Ferrari stands out as the most enticing option, should he opt to remain in F1 for fresh challenges.

Although neither Ferrari nor Newey has confirmed any sort of discussions, reports suggest that a meeting between the British aerodynamicist and Fred Vasseur occurred in London before the race weekend in Miami. Vasseur, though tight-lipped, is believed to be actively pursuing Newey’s recruitment.

Newey’s lateral thinking prowess and adaptability have been key to his success, often leading teams down innovative paths. His potential addition to Ferrari, amidst the team’s recent momentum under Vassuer, could further solidify the Prancing Horse’s competitive edge.

Under the tenure of John Elkann and Fred Vassuer, Ferrari has made big moves, including signing Lewis Hamilton and Loic Serra from Mercedes. Securing Newey would mark a substantial technical coup for the team’s future endeavors.