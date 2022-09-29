“Championship battle will sort itself out”: Carlos Sainz refuses to give up on Ferrari’s Title battle with Red Bull

Carlos Sainz insists he’s not worried about Mercedes and is only focusing on helping Ferrari beat Red Bull.

Ferrari started the 2022 season on a very strong note, winning two of the opening three races. Since then, however, Red Bull have had all the momentum whereas the Scuderia have struggled with an ample number of issues.

Driver errors, strategy mistakes, pit stop errors, and pure bad luck saw the Ferrari drivers lose out on huge points to Red Bull. This was hard to digest for the Tifosi, particularly because they had a car this year that was easily capable of winning races. As of now, Max Verstappen leads the Championship by 116 points.

With just six races left, it seems highly unlikely that second-placed Charles Leclerc will be able to overturn the deficit. Verstappen is well on his way to winning his second consecutive World Championship.

In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull currently leads Ferrari by 139 points. It’s still a huge lead, but Sainz feels that if they consistently win races and achieve good results, they may have a chance.

Carlos Sainz is not concerned about Mercedes’ threat to their spot

While Ferrari and Red Bull have gotten the most amount of attention this season, Mercedes’ consistency has slipped under the radar. The Brackley-based outfit aren’t the force they were for the last eight years. In spite of that, they have been able to fight for the podium consistently and have a very reliable car.

Mercedes are just 35 points behind Ferrari. This has led to people wondering if the Silver Arrows will snatch P2 away from Ferrari in the coming six races. It’s a very achievable expectation, especially if Ferrari make more mistakes.

🎙️| Carlos Sainz: “We are more concerned about getting back to winning than the battle with Mercedes.” “If we get back to winning and beating Red Bull, the championship battle will sort itself out.” 👊 — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) September 29, 2022

Sainz, however, is not concerned about Mercedes. His only focus was and remains Red Bull, and closing the gap to the Austrian team.

“We are more concerned about getting back to winning than the battle with Mercedes,” the Spaniard said. “If we get back to winning and beating Red Bull, the championship battle will sort itself out.”

Sainz himself is P5 in the Drivers’ Championship Standings with 187 points to his name.

