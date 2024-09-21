Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris Lend Support as Max Verstappen Rebels Against FIA’s Punishment

After Max Verstappen swore during the Thursday Press Conference before the 2024 Singapore GP, the FIA punished the Dutchman with an obligation “to accomplish some work of public interest” — a sort of community service. This came after the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem requested Formula One Management to curb drivers’ cussing on live TV. Verstappen’s response to the reprimand he received was to stage a protest during the post-qualifying Press Conference earlier on September 21.

The #1 driver only kept his answers limited to one or two words. In fact, other than the first question, the 26-year-old refused to properly answer any question posed to him by Tom Clarkson.

When asked about his qualifying performance, Verstappen explained how P2 was a very good result and thanked the team for getting the RB20 in proper qualifying trim. But when asked to elaborate on the changes the team made to his car from Friday, he replied,

“No, I might get fined or an extra day [of community service].”

Clarkson then went on to question Verstappen about his expectations from the Grand Prix on Sunday, to which the three-time world champion only responded with one-word answers. However, he did make it clear that he had nothing against Clarkson or any of the other journalists.

So Max has been given an “obligation to accomplish some work of public interest.” Community service, for swearing. This kind of shit is exactly why he won’t be sticking around F1 til his 30s. pic.twitter.com/AzHCn2fCsf — Tommo (@TwommoF1) September 20, 2024

“This is not towards you, don’t worry. I don’t want to upset you,” said Verstappen. When the floor was then opened to the other journalists, Verstappen asked them to meet outside where he promised he would answer their questions. This led to pole-sitter Lando Norris trying his hardest to hide a smile.

As per Sky Sports F1, the Dutchman did indeed keep his promise as he did answer the journalists outside the press conference room. He even told Sky, “It’s just ridiculous to get a penalty for that. It’s not the right way to go forward in our sport.”

Norris and Lewis Hamilton jump to Verstappen’s defense after FIA’s penalty

While Verstappen wasn’t in the mood to answer the journalists’ questions during the press conference, the media then turned to Norris and third-placed Hamilton for their views on the Dutchman’s penalty. The duo maintained their support for the Red Bull man whilst slamming the FIA’s decision.

Norris began by joking that Verstappen deserved it. However, immediately after he did explain that the decision to hand Verstappen community service was a step too far. “I think it’s pretty unfair. I don’t agree with any of it.”

Sir Lewis Hamilton’s opinion on the stewards’ decision to Max : “i think its a bit of a joke to be honest. this is the pinnacle of the sport. mistakes are made. i certainly won’t be doing it (community service) and i hope max doesn’t do it.”#F1 || #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/N73gV6BC4z — sim (@sim3744) September 21, 2024

Hamilton, on the other hand, even suggested that Verstappen should refuse to abide by the FIA’s decision. He was quoted as saying, “I think it’s a bit of a joke to be honest. This is the pinnacle of the sport. Mistakes are made. I certainly won’t be doing it (community service) and I hope Max doesn’t do it.”