Lewis Hamilton Announces His Arrival at Ferrari With Rare Childhood Helmet Photo

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes dressed all in red arrives on the paddock on a race day of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8th, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

As the New Year began, Lewis Hamilton was officially no longer a Mercedes F1 driver. But with the conclusion of one glorious chapter of his life begins another as he embarks on an iconic journey with Ferrari.

Coincidentally, the #44 driver took to his official Instagram account earlier on January 1, 2025, to post a throwback picture of himself whilst in go-karts. One cannot miss the red helmet he was donning back then — which could be a prelude to what we might see him wear when he suits up for the Scuderia this year.

Many fans on the social networking site are speculating that the seven-time world champion has subtly left his arrival statement. Hamilton once revealed that he used to compete with yellow helmets during his kart days.

Hamilton’s arrival at the Maranello-based team will mark the end of an era for the Briton in more ways than one. His decision to shift teams will not only lead him to leave old bonds but also make new relationships and partnerships that could be important for his financial future ahead.

Hamilton and his new Ferrari-themed sponsors

During his time with Mercedes, the 39-year-old had onboarded many brands into his personal catalogue as he represented the Silver Arrows on track. For instance, he was being sponsored by Monster Energy and IWC. These partnerships have formally ended now as he moves to the Scuderia.

It is being reported that the Briton has already signed on with their rivals — as he is contractually obligated to because they are partners of Ferrari. Energy drink company and a Ferrari F1 global partner Celsius is now reportedly in talks with Hamilton.

In the timepiece department, Hamilton will have to ditch IWC, who partner with Mercedes, and most probably strike a deal with Richard Mille. Despite his departure, however, IWC CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr paid an emotional tribute to the Briton on his Instagram, claiming that “I will be forever grateful.”