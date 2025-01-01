mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Announces His Arrival at Ferrari With Rare Childhood Helmet Photo

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes dressed all in red arrives on the paddock on a race day of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes dressed all in red arrives on the paddock on a race day of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8th, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

As the New Year began, Lewis Hamilton was officially no longer a Mercedes F1 driver. But with the conclusion of one glorious chapter of his life begins another as he embarks on an iconic journey with Ferrari.

Coincidentally, the #44 driver took to his official Instagram account earlier on January 1, 2025, to post a throwback picture of himself whilst in go-karts. One cannot miss the red helmet he was donning back then — which could be a prelude to what we might see him wear when he suits up for the Scuderia this year.

Many fans on the social networking site are speculating that the seven-time world champion has subtly left his arrival statement. Hamilton once revealed that he used to compete with yellow helmets during his kart days.

[Lewis Hamilton via Instagram]
byu/FerrariStrategisttt informula1

Hamilton’s arrival at the Maranello-based team will mark the end of an era for the Briton in more ways than one. His decision to shift teams will not only lead him to leave old bonds but also make new relationships and partnerships that could be important for his financial future ahead.

Hamilton and his new Ferrari-themed sponsors

During his time with Mercedes, the 39-year-old had onboarded many brands into his personal catalogue as he represented the Silver Arrows on track. For instance, he was being sponsored by Monster Energy and IWC. These partnerships have formally ended now as he moves to the Scuderia.

It is being reported that the Briton has already signed on with their rivals — as he is contractually obligated to because they are partners of Ferrari. Energy drink company and a Ferrari F1 global partner Celsius is now reportedly in talks with Hamilton.

In the timepiece department, Hamilton will have to ditch IWC, who partner with Mercedes, and most probably strike a deal with Richard Mille. Despite his departure, however, IWC CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr paid an emotional tribute to the Briton on his Instagram, claiming that “I will be forever grateful.”

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these