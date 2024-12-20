mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Set to End His $10.4 Million Sponsorship With Monster to Sign With Celsius

Vidit Dhawan
Published

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Petronas GP W09 Hybrid EQ Power+, portrait Monster Energy during 2018 Formula 1 championship at Melbourne, Australian Grand Prix, from March 22 To 25 | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Lewis Hamilton has been an ambassador for Monster Energy since the start of the 2017 season. However, that $10.4 million sponsorship deal will come to an end, with Hamilton moving to Ferrari next season and Monster choosing to partner with McLaren.

SportBusiness confirmed the same in a report. They added that Hamilton is now close to signing a deal with energy drink brand Celsius and this contract will come into effect in 2025.

It seems like a logical move for Hamilton to partner with Celsius since the energy drink brand has an ongoing partnership with Scuderia Ferrari. At first, Celsius only became a sponsor of the team in 2023 and it was only in February this year when they upgraded the deal to a global level.

Hamilton’s future teammate, Charles Leclerc, is already an official partner for Celsius, having signed with them in August. As a part of this deal, the Monegasque will appear in marketing campaigns for the company and will also take part in other events.

Hamilton’s move to Celsius will undoubtedly be a huge blow to Monster Energy, who were committed to continuing their personal partnership with the British driver even though they stopped partnering with Mercedes at the end of the 2023 season. While Hamilton’s personal partnership with Monster Energy continued for another year, this is where it will end.

Monster Energy introduced special ‘Lewis Hamilton’ drinks

Hamilton, who was a three-time champion back in 2017, worked with Monster Energy to unveil his signature drink — 44 —,  which is also his race car number. The 44 drink is a mixture of a “light, crisp, and refreshing taste with a tank-load of the legendary Monster Energy blend”.

Back then, Hamilton revealed via Monster Energy’s official press release about what pushed him to design his own drink. “We talked through the flavors I was into and Monster interpreted this perfectly first shot,” he said. “This was the first blend I tasted. I loved it immediately”.

He added, “Candy Red is a color that is present in every aspect of my life. It’s a great bold color, and the design is inspired by the stripes on my race helmet”.

Since Hamilton always wanted his own drink, he revealed that it was “a dream come true” for him to collaborate with Monster Energy. Now, Hamilton will hope to form a similar partnership with Celsius.

