Lewis Hamilton Becomes First Driver to Have a Trade Card Sold for $1 Million

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton 44 of United Kingdom being interviewed during media day for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 2, 2024 at Miami International Autodrome | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Collectibles and memorabilia are something that motorsport fans take very seriously. One of the biggest selling pieces of collectibles, at least among Formula 1 fans, are trading cards — and Topps is the biggest name in the game. Lewis Hamilton recently broke yet another record for an F1 driver when he became the first driver to have a trading card valued at $1 million.

The card in question was already circulating in the market and is from the 2020 season. Generally considered as a rare piece of memorabilia, it was recently sold. While the exact sale figure has not been disclosed, it has been confirmed to be a seven-figure sum (apt for the seven-time world champion).

Lewis Hamilton becomes the first F1 driver to have a Topps card sell for $1M+, breaking his own record of $900k pic.twitter.com/pwOsryY44c — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) December 10, 2024

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, given the popularity of the 39-year-old. Not only is Hamilton statistically the most successful F1 driver of all time, but this particular Topps card comes probably as a final ode to his career as a Mercedes driver — and a throwback to his most dominant season with the Silver Arrows.

Now, with his move to Ferrari becoming a reality, the 39-year-old is targeting a stratospheric rise in his prominence, not only as a sporting icon but an ambassador for one of the most iconic automotive brands in the world.

Can Hamilton cement his legacy at Ferrari?

While Hamilton has always maintained his desire to drive for the Scuderia, the motivations behind finally making it happen are deeply rooted in his vision for his own career and time after he hangs up his racing helmet.

The primary goal for the former Mercedes driver is to firstly gun for a record-breaking eighth world championship. Doing that in the Rosso Corsa of Ferrari is going to cement his legacy in this sport forever.

However, the deal that he has signed with the iconic Italian team is more than just a sporting one. The rumored $400 million deal covers Ferrari’s obligations in supporting the Briton’s philanthropic causes as well as an ambassadorial role.

While this may sound lucrative on paper, his recent performances have suggested a loss of motivation. If that is the case, this alliance could quickly turn into one of the most disastrous partnerships F1 has seen given the anticipation behind it all.