mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Believes He Could Have Done Better in Dutch GP if He Started From P4 Like George Russell

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton Believes He Could Have Done Better in Dutch GP if He Started From P4 Like George Russell

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton’s Dutch GP weekend started on a disastrous note after being knocked out in Q2 yesterday. The #44 driver was also handed a post-session three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez during Q1 and started the Grand Prix, earlier today, from P14.

Despite a recovery drive that saw him finish in the points, Hamilton believes he could have fared better with a grid position like his teammate’s. The 39-year-old finished the race in eighth-place – behind his teammate, George Russell. Russell fell back after starting the race fourth. However, Hamilton believes a podium was on the cards if he had started from Russell’s grid slot.

Sky Sports F1 quoted the #44 driver as explaining, “I was much happier today. I was moving forwards, progressing, moving in the right direction, just too far back unfortunately. If I qualified where George [Russell] was (in P4) then I think I would have finished at least there, if not further ahead. I think we could have been close to a podium.”

The 2024 British GP winner went on to dissect the W15’s performance at the Circuit Zandvoort. The track has historically been favorable to the Silver Arrows’ design concepts and Hamilton felt that his race pace was good.

However, he did concede that the overall performance of the package was not at the level he had experienced during the races before the summer break. “The car was not great compared to the last race, when we had a lot more pace,” he concluded.

Toto Wolff and George Russell were left scratching their heads after Dutch GP performance

Team principal, Toto Wolff was not pleased with the pace he saw out on track earlier today. He admitted that there is “a lot of head scratching” to do back at factory for the Silver Arrows. However, the Austrian said that the team will be regrouping and plotting a comeback – hopefully in time for the Italian GP at Monza.

Russell himself was baffled by the inconsistently and lack of pace he suffered throughout the weekend. While his pace during Qualifying was good enough to secure him a second-row starting position, he still needs to understand why they turned out to be the fourth-fastest team on the grid and “slow on all three [tires].”

Post Edited By:Samriddhi Jaiswal

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these