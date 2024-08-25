Lewis Hamilton Believes He Could Have Done Better in Dutch GP if He Started From P4 Like George Russell

Lewis Hamilton’s Dutch GP weekend started on a disastrous note after being knocked out in Q2 yesterday. The #44 driver was also handed a post-session three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez during Q1 and started the Grand Prix, earlier today, from P14.

Despite a recovery drive that saw him finish in the points, Hamilton believes he could have fared better with a grid position like his teammate’s. The 39-year-old finished the race in eighth-place – behind his teammate, George Russell. Russell fell back after starting the race fourth. However, Hamilton believes a podium was on the cards if he had started from Russell’s grid slot.

Sky Sports F1 quoted the #44 driver as explaining, “I was much happier today. I was moving forwards, progressing, moving in the right direction, just too far back unfortunately. If I qualified where George [Russell] was (in P4) then I think I would have finished at least there, if not further ahead. I think we could have been close to a podium.”

| Lewis: “I think if I qualified where George was, I would have finished at least there if not further ahead. We could have been closer to the podium today” The minute he solves those qualifying shenanigans I’m going to eat!!!! #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/aYYhgUBycT — Hamilton Insights (@LH44_insights) August 25, 2024

The 2024 British GP winner went on to dissect the W15’s performance at the Circuit Zandvoort. The track has historically been favorable to the Silver Arrows’ design concepts and Hamilton felt that his race pace was good.

However, he did concede that the overall performance of the package was not at the level he had experienced during the races before the summer break. “The car was not great compared to the last race, when we had a lot more pace,” he concluded.

Toto Wolff and George Russell were left scratching their heads after Dutch GP performance

Team principal, Toto Wolff was not pleased with the pace he saw out on track earlier today. He admitted that there is “a lot of head scratching” to do back at factory for the Silver Arrows. However, the Austrian said that the team will be regrouping and plotting a comeback – hopefully in time for the Italian GP at Monza.

#DutchGP | Toto Wolff post-race: “It was pretty bad. Last race weekend you finish first and second and then seven and eight. We clearly got one or more junctions wrong in how the car was running. It’s very bruising but sometimes you need the bruises to make a big step again.”… pic.twitter.com/tjqp7wVd8x — deni (@fiagirly) August 25, 2024

Russell himself was baffled by the inconsistently and lack of pace he suffered throughout the weekend. While his pace during Qualifying was good enough to secure him a second-row starting position, he still needs to understand why they turned out to be the fourth-fastest team on the grid and “slow on all three [tires].”