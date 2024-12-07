mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Blames Poor ‘Timing’ of His Push Lap Behind His Q1 Exit on His Final Appearance for Mercedes

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice 2 Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driver of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team talks to media and press after the Practice 2, before the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Practice 2 Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driver of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team talks to media and press after the Practice 2, before the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi | Credits-
IMAGO / NurPhoto

In what was his final appearance in F1 qualifying as a Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton got knocked out in Q1 in Abu Dhabi. The result was undoubtedly a disappointment for the seven-time world champion and he identified a mistimed Q1 out-lap as the root cause of his troubles.

Hamilton did not relegate this disappointing result to bad luck. Rather, he felt that the team along with him had taken the wrong decision to go out as one of the last cars on the final Q1 flying effort.

“Honestly, I don’t think it was bad luck I think we timed it wrong,” said Hamilton. “We were the last cars out, there were a lot of people. I think positioning was everything being on the track at the right time.”

That said, not everything about his Q1 exit could be attributed to the team sending him out at the wrong time. Kevin Magnussen’s collision with a bollard resulted in it becoming lodged beneath the #44 driver’s W15 during the final sector of the lap.

This also cost Hamilton valuable time, as the aerodynamics of his Mercedes were disrupted by the errant object trapped beneath the car’s floor. Ultimately, the time he lost in the final sector because of this was enough to eliminate him from the session.

Hamilton has lost out on fairytale Mercedes farewell

Heading into his final Grand Prix as a Mercedes driver, Hamilton would have hoped to at least reach Q3. However, he will start tomorrow’s race from P18 on the grid. Given the car’s race pace and the characteristics of the Yas Marina Circuit, it could mean another long evening for the Briton.

In the past, the Silver Arrows have struggled to provide the #44 driver with a car he feels comfortable with, and it seems that issue has resurfaced once again. Last time out in Qatar, Hamilton appeared visibly dejected.

However, he will be hoping for a miracle to end his Mercedes career on a high note tomorrow as he prepares to join Ferrari in an iconic partnership starting in 2025.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

