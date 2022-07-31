“Ferrari were on the hards?” – Lewis Hamilton left astonished by Ferrari’s strategy at Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton was shocked at the Ferrari strategy in the cooldown room as the Briton took P2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton finished P2 at the Hungaroring in the underperforming W13 to win his sixth podium in the 2022 season.

Hamilton was joined by his teammate George Russell who finished P3 having started from P1. Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen started from P10 and claimed the victory.

Earlier in the race, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had the lead but was pitted for hard tyres. This decision seemingly backfired for the team.

Watching the race highlights in the cooldown room after the race, Hamilton was left astonished by Ferrari’s strategy.

The seven-time world champion asked Verstappen about Leclerc afterwards, “He[Ferrari] was on hards?” Both Verstappen and Russell chuckled back: “Yeah.”

The seven-time world champion now has one more podium than Charles Leclerc in the 2022 season despite running in an underperforming car.

Lewis Hamilton would have won the Hungarian GP

Due to a DRS issue during the qualifying session on Saturday, Hamilton could not join his teammate Russell at the front for a front row lockout at the Hungarian GP.

He started the race from P7 but still managed to storm through the track to finish P2. Speaking after the race, “I honestly think that in a straight-out race we might not be that far behind Max.”

Heading into the summer break, the Briton added, “I’m really excited for the second half of the season. I’m proud of my team for not giving up, we just gotta keep going.”

Mercedes has now come closer in the fight at the top as they are now able to compete with the Ferraris. In the constructors’ standings, there is only a 30 points difference between the two teams.

Whether or not Mercedes will be able to bridge this gap and come back stronger in the second half of the season, remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Hamilton is confident and satisfied with his and his team’s performance.

