Lewis Hamilton Called Out For “Not Doing His Job” Over Recent Statements at the Dutch GP

F1 drivers have had a very well-earned break but now that the season has resumed again, they are back doing what they love the most. However, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton made comments about his break that didn’t sit right with F1 pundit Andrew Benson, as per the Chequered Flag Podcast.

During his summer break, Hamilton took to Instagram to share a photo of himself underwater, captioned “out of office.” It was a simple post, showing that he was enjoying his time away from the track. Additionally, he interacted with many F1 fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), answering questions, specifically about his dog Roscoe.

Even though Hamilton’s activities might seem low-key in comparison to those of some of the other drivers, everyone has their own way of unwinding and finding balance.

Benson questions Lewis Hamilton summer break comment

According to F1 pundit Andrew Benson, Lewis Hamilton’s statement about his time off during the summer break irked him. Benson said that he heard Lewis Hamilton stating that he didn’t think about Formula 1 at all during his time off, and according to Benson, that is not Hamilton “doing his job”,

Benson argued that as a seven-time champion and one of the most influential figures in the sport, Hamilton has a responsibility to be more active during his time off.

Hamilton: I’m Chasing Perez in the Drivers’ Championship

After taking a few weeks off from competing and enjoying the summer break, Hamilton returned to the paddock at Zandvoort and is ready to take on Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in the final 10 races of the season with the aim of finishing second in the championship.

Talking about this, he said, “My goal for the second half of the season is to figure out how to get the best 10 races out of myself. “Of course, we know performance-wise, we’re not going to blitz these races, but maximising points every weekend, holding on to second in the Constructor’s Championship, and chasing down Perez but that’s my goal.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez is under threat from the comeback of Lewis Hamilton and his own struggle against Max Verstappen. The Guadalajara-born driver is under a lot of pressure to perform well and finish second in the championship. However, with Mercedes improving and a whole horde of drivers interested in finishing P2, Perez may find it difficult to retain his position in the standings.