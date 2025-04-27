Lewis Hamilton Ditches Loyalty to Richard Mille to Flaunt a $350k Diamond-Studded Patek Philippe

Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster move to Ferrari has only raised his stock in the global sporting industry as one of the greats. Naturally, the #44 driver is the first choice for many organizations as an ambassador. While that was also the case previously, the additional tag of being a racer for the Prancing Horse is unparalleled.

Recently, Fanatics decided to inaugurate their London memorabilia and card shop with the help of the seven-time world champion and his increased popularity was evident at the event. As the 40-year-old visited the new Fanatics store on Regent Street in London a swarm of fans were present at the location already, wanting to catch a glimpse of their hero.

Hamilton is known for his impeccable fashion sense. And one of the most important parts of his outfit is the timepieces he wears. Being a Ferrari driver means that he is now obligated to sport Richard Mille watches — and the event in London would have been the best time to flaunt an exquisite piece from their collection.

However, the inauguration wasn’t strictly a Ferrari sponsor obligation, which is why the seven-time world champion was free to sport whatever watch he wanted to and he went ahead with a staggering piece of craftsmanship from a rival brand, Patek Philippe.

The Briton was in fact wearing a Grand Complications 5271P by the Swiss luxury watchmakers. It embodied a black leather wrist strap and a black lacquered dial with the bezel sporting baguette-shaped diamonds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

Retailing for a whopping $350,000, the watch features mechanical movement and moon phases. As is common with most luxury watches this watch also comes with a Chronograph function.

This particular watch isn’t the only Patek Philippe timepiece that the Briton owns, though. In fact, he also has a Nautilus Black Chronograph Dial 5980/1R and a Nautillus Perpetual Calendar Blue Dial 5740/1G watch from the same brand.

Given his past association with Mercedes, the #44 driver also has limited edition IWC watches in his collection. Most notably, he owns a Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar ‘Lewis Hamilton’ Edition. This watch was limited to only 100 pieces worldwide and retailed at over $50,000.

IWC had been quite proactive with their sponsorship collaborations with Hamilton and designed multiple timepieces featuring his design input during his stint at Mercedes. In fact, they gifted the Briton a special Top Gun Perpetual Calendar Boutique edition watch as a parting gift late last year.

While Hamilton will certainly wear more Richard Mille watches from now on, he would like to dust off these timepieces from IWC and the classic Rolex Daytona that he owns on certain occasions.