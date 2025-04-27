mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Ditches Loyalty to Richard Mille to Flaunt a $350k Diamond-Studded Patek Philippe

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team gestures arriving in the paddock, Qualifying, F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team gestures arriving in the paddock, Qualifying, F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster move to Ferrari has only raised his stock in the global sporting industry as one of the greats. Naturally, the #44 driver is the first choice for many organizations as an ambassador. While that was also the case previously, the additional tag of being a racer for the Prancing Horse is unparalleled.

Recently, Fanatics decided to inaugurate their London memorabilia and card shop with the help of the seven-time world champion and his increased popularity was evident at the event. As the 40-year-old visited the new Fanatics store on Regent Street in London a swarm of fans were present at the location already, wanting to catch a glimpse of their hero.

Hamilton is known for his impeccable fashion sense. And one of the most important parts of his outfit is the timepieces he wears. Being a Ferrari driver means that he is now obligated to sport Richard Mille watches — and the event in London would have been the best time to flaunt an exquisite piece from their collection.

However, the inauguration wasn’t strictly a Ferrari sponsor obligation, which is why the seven-time world champion was free to sport whatever watch he wanted to and he went ahead with a staggering piece of craftsmanship from a rival brand, Patek Philippe.

The Briton was in fact wearing a Grand Complications 5271P by the Swiss luxury watchmakers. It embodied a black leather wrist strap and a black lacquered dial with the bezel sporting baguette-shaped diamonds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

Retailing for a whopping $350,000, the watch features mechanical movement and moon phases. As is common with most luxury watches this watch also comes with a Chronograph function.

This particular watch isn’t the only Patek Philippe timepiece that the Briton owns, though. In fact, he also has a Nautilus Black Chronograph Dial 5980/1R and a Nautillus Perpetual Calendar Blue Dial 5740/1G watch from the same brand.

Given his past association with Mercedes, the #44 driver also has limited edition IWC watches in his collection. Most notably, he owns a Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar ‘Lewis Hamilton’ Edition. This watch was limited to only 100 pieces worldwide and retailed at over $50,000.

IWC had been quite proactive with their sponsorship collaborations with Hamilton and designed multiple timepieces featuring his design input during his stint at Mercedes. In fact, they gifted the Briton a special Top Gun Perpetual Calendar Boutique edition watch as a parting gift late last year.

While Hamilton will certainly wear more Richard Mille watches from now on, he would like to dust off these timepieces from IWC and the classic Rolex Daytona that he owns on certain occasions.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these