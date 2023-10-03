Lewis Hamilton Disciples Riot Against Andretti F1 Entry as Old Statements Trigger Public Outcry

In the latest developments, Andretti Global got the green signal to be the 11th team of F1 after they cleared the first hurdle by the FIA. However, they will need Formula 1 management’s consent to field their team on the grid from 2026 officially. Amid this, Lewis Hamilton fans found old statements of Andretti on their favorite driver and are certainly not very happy.

Advertisement

After years of relentless trial and agreement to pay an anti-dilution fee of $200 million, FIA finally allowed Andretti and his team to move forward and have a potential deal. Since they are already backed by Cadillac for their engine, this also acted as an extra advantage for the team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Planet_F1/status/1708877352745201785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Andretti Global became the only team out of four entrants to get the green flag. However, days after the announcement was made, old statements by Mario Andretti became a hot topic on the internet, and fans left no stone unturned to slam the new potential team boss.

Fans slam Andretti over his old comments on Hamilton

After the announcement of Andretti Global, which was to be the 11th team in the grid, there were positive as well as negative responses from fans. While some rejoiced about how the grid would see a new team and two extra drivers, some fans pointed out the comments made by Andretti.

Given below are some of the reactions shared by fans on X, formerly Twitter:

@stefanie shared Andretti’s problem with Hamilton.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fastpitstop/status/1708867883776835599?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

@turmactorque on Andretti’s militant comment on Hamilton.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tarmactorque/status/1708866848979145199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, one should note that it was not Michael Andretti who made the above-cited comments. It was Mario Andretti, his father, with the statement. Michael Andretti, the man responsible for bringing Andretti Global, is not responsible for the comments made above, as a fan pointed out.

What did Mario Andretti say about Lewis Hamilton?

Mario Andretti, the father of Michael Andretti, in his multiple interviews, took digs at Lewis Hamilton. The American former F1 driver did not like the way the seven-time world champion functioned and, therefore, did not hold back from sharing his criticism.

Andretti questioned the British driver’s need to mix politics and sports and use F1 as a platform to stage protests. On this, he said, as per Motorsport.com, “You have to earn the position, you know, and earn it through results and end of story. It’s like that for everyone. You can always make problems that don’t exist, in my opinion.”

Along with these, the 83-year-old also accused the Mercedes driver of making militant comments. He stated that there was no need for the Briton to become a “militant” in his try to bring diversity in the sport and “create a problem that does not exist.”