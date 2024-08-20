Lewis Hamilton Can Overtake Max Verstappen in Career Win Percentage if He Wins the Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins in F1 history, with 105. Although Hamilton once also boasted a higher career win percentage, Max Verstappen surpassed him in this statistic after starting his era of dominance in 2022.

Verstappen has won 30.65% of his races in F1 as of today. On the other hand, despite going nearly three years without a race win, Hamilton has a meager 0.35% deficit to the Red Bull driver. This could change in the coming week, depending on how the upcoming Dutch GP goes.

Hamilton can overtake Verstappen in the win-percentage battle at Zandvoort next weekend. All he has to do is win and his percentage will go to 0.04% higher than Verstappen’s.

Plus, given how the last few races have panned out, Hamilton should be in contention for the tables to turn. Mercedes has won three of the last four Grand Prix, with Hamilton winning two – his home British GP and the Belgian GP in Spa-Francorchamps.

Meanwhile, the RB20 – Red Bull’s car – has failed to recapture the dominance of its predecessor. According to the Technical Director for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit Pierre Wache, this has more to do with developmental saturation. Red Bull has minimal scope of improvement which is why McLaren and Mercedes have quickly caught up to the Austrian stable.

There are immediate concerns for Red Bull to deal with as well. Weather in Zandvoort for the Dutch GP might play into the hands of Mercedes, as race-day temperatures are expected to peak at around 66 degrees Fahrenheit. Moreover, there is a 16% chance of rain, and Hamilton – a strong wet weather driver – would look to use to conditions to his advantage to win his 106th F1 Grand Prix.