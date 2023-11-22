Lewis Hamilton Caught Getting Seduced by NASCAR Future as Singular Denny Hamlin Picture Wrecks Havoc on the Internet

During the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, engaged in various off-track activities and garnered attention for a viral image. The picture captured a meeting between Hamlin and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, sparking speculation among fans that the Daytona 500 winner may be attempting to entice the British driver.

On his Instagram Story, Denny Hamlin shared images of himself in conversation with the seven-time champion. However, in one particular photo, the two were engaged in conversation, followed by a handshake. This specific image has gained widespread attention, with Chase Holden, suggesting that the handshake could be an effort to persuade Hamilton to make a one-off appearance in NASCAR.

It’s interesting to note that Denny Hamlin had a hilarious response to a tweet from Chase Holden in which the “garage guy” made a lighthearted reference to Hamlin attempting to convince Hamilton to join 23XI “pitch.”

Hamlin replied to the X post stating, “This was actually the peak of the pitch.” Nevertheless, as soon as he responded to the tweet of Chase Holden it went viral and sparked a variety of responses from followers on social media.

Twitter reacts to Denny Hamlin’s attempt to get Lewis Hamilton to join NASCAR

Over the last two Formula 1 seasons, Lewis Hamilton has been without a victory. Considering this, Hamilton might be yearning for a taste of success in any motorsports category. Since the current Formula 1 season is coming to an end, Denny Hamlin appears to be taking advantage of this, perhaps luring Hamilton to compete with 23XI.

While no concrete details have emerged on this matter, if the news proves true, it will undoubtedly make headlines in the motorsports world. However, for fans, the mere possibility of Hamilton and Hamlin’s collaboration is generating excitement. Here are some of the reactions.

However, as the story went viral some even claimed that the handshake was a clear sign of an agreement to come.

