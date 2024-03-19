Guenther Steiner Urges Formula 1 to Find Conclusion to Christian Horner’s Controversy for the Sport’s Sake

Christian Horner’s ongoing controversy has rocked the world of F1. Red Bull has been under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, with many calling for a swift and fair end to this never-ending saga. Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner joins in and asks F1 to find a solution for the sake of the sport.

Steiner, who is now working as a pundit, decided to take a diplomatic approach. He didn’t accuse Horner of anything and didn’t refute the accuser’s claims. All he wants is an end to what keeps topping the F1 headlines every day.

Steiner said to ABC News, “The only thing I hope that for the sake of Formula 1, we get over it. They we, they not we because we cannot do anything they put in with you know and make a decision whatever it is and we move on. I think it’s better also for all people involved.”

The controversy started with a female employee accusing Horner of inappropriate behavior. Red Bull put Horner under investigation, but he continued as their team principal regardless. The grievances against him got dropped, and soon, the complainant got reportedly suspended, as reported by the BBC.

Steiner may be working as a pundit. But he still didn’t have any strong opinion on the Christian Horner situation. He took a very diplomatic approach while answering questions, and refused to take a different route.

Zak Brown and Toto Wolff take a different route on Christian Horner saga

Steiner refused to get non-diplomatic. McLaren boss Zak Brown and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff on the other hand, were a bit more firm with their stance. They, like Steiner want a swift end to the saga but they called the FIA out for transparency.

The investigation, its findings and results were very private, which led to several rumors and unanswered questions. Brown and Wolff feel that the sport has a responsibility towards the fans, and other stakeholders.

Amidst this turmoil, Christian Horner continues to be adamant about his innocence. He is still team principal of Red Bull, and led the team in the first two Grand Prix weekends of the season.