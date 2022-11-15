“Only my mum and my sisters get to call me”: Lewis Hamilton reveals his nickname only his mother and sister are allowed to say

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain waves to the fans after the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having a 15-year-long career in F1, Lewis Hamilton is among the rare active drivers not to have a nickname. There is no specific reason for that. Probably nothing suitable clicked for him.

Like there is Honey Badger for Daniel Ricciardo, who got this name from his trainer. Then, there is Checo for Sergio Perez, who reveals this name is given to every Sergio in Mexico. And then there is Iceman for Kimi Raikkonen, who had nerves cold as Ice while racing.

But Hamilton, unlike other prominent F1 drivers, has been deprived of his exclusive nickname. However, his family has a name for him, if not the F1 world.

Only Mum and Sis can call Lewis Hamilton that

The seven-time world champion reveals that he has a nickname given by his family. However, only his mother and sister can call him by that name, and the rest are not allowed to say that.

“I never had a nickname. My mum calls me Lu. But only my mum and my sisters get to call me Lu, otherwise no-one else calls me Lu. I don’t accept it,” said hamilton in a Youtube video.

Hamilton further claimed that he is highly assertive of this condition. He doesn’t accept anyone else calling him by that nickname. Not even his best friends, father and his brother.

Adopting the mother’s name

Hamilton has recently been very open about adopting his mother’s identity. During the last season’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Brit said he would be adopting his mother’s name Larbalestier in his official name to honour her role in her life and career.

Hamilton’s father and mother, Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier divorced when the Mercedes star was just a child. He lived with his mother until he was 12 before shifting with his father.

Hamilton’s father’s role has been pretty much prominent over the years. But his mother didn’t get enough spotlight even though she also had a pivotal role in his development. Lately, she has been highly noticeable in his events.

Larbalestier accompanied the 103 Grand Prix winner to Windsor Castle, where he got knighted by King Charles. Hamilton openly claims that his mother and stepmother both played a critical role in his success as an F1 driver.

Sir @LewisHamilton and his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, after his knighthood at an Investiture at Windsor Castle 🥰 #F1 pic.twitter.com/NcD7sJ5ud9 — 😸Roberta_07😻 (@Roberta07love) December 15, 2021

