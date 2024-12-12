“They Will Cooperate”: Frederic Vasseur on Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton Partnership at Ferrari

Going into the 2025 season, Ferrari can boast of having arguably the strongest driver pairing on the grid. On the one hand, they have Charles Leclerc, who is considered the fastest man in the sport today over a single lap. On the other, they have just signed up a seven-time world champion in Lewis Hamilton.

That said, talent of such caliber on both sides of the garage could pose problems for the Scuderia. While Leclerc has been the focal point of the project at Ferrari, Hamilton would demand priority over his teammate if their 2025 challenger has the chops to fight for the championship.

However, the team principal, Frederic Vasseur feels that the duo will end up working together harmoniously. “I have good feelings. They respect (each other), they will cooperate,” explained the Frenchman as quoted by Formula Passion.

Last week at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Ferrari missed out once again on ending their 16-year-old title drought. Next season promises to be a year that can change that given the SF-24’s development over the course of the season and their driver line-up.

But Vasseur is adamant that the team will not be prioritizing the drivers’ championship, rather, the team from Maranello is confident of putting up a fight against McLaren to take the Constructors’ throne away.

Vasseur bets on Ferrari for 2025 with Leclerc and Hamilton on board

When asked whether he feels Hamilton can clinch that elusive eighth championship with Ferrari next season, Vasseur was pretty straightforward with his priorities. “If I bet on Hamilton world champion 2025? I would bet on Ferrari,” he said.

If the Constructors’ title is the aim for Ferrari, then Leclerc could play a handy role in it. The 2024 season has shown the Monegasque’s maturity when it comes to playing the team game. Despite feeling let down oftentimes, the #16 driver has shown that he can avoid conflicts with his teammate if it serves the team’s ambitions.

Hamilton also needs to regain his mojo if he wants to actually pose a problem for Leclerc. In his three years with George Russell at Mercedes, the 39-year-old has hardly looked like his old self. Since 2022, he’s already been beaten twice on overall points by the #63 driver.