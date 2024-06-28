Lewis Hamilton Caught in an Existential Crisis as F1 Career Realization Hits Him Like a Truck

Over the last few years, Max Verstappen has cited F1’s hectic schedule as one of the reasons why he won’t be in the sport as long as Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton. Recently, the latter had the same thought come to his head at the age of 39, as he wondered how many people he had come across in F1 since making his debut in 2007.

“Jeez, a long time. It’s kind of crazy to look around the room and see so many people are still here. I can see how everyone’s aged,” said Hamilton. Suddenly, he realized that he is in his 18th F1 season. “I never thought that I would be racing this long.”

#AustrianGP | Lewis Hamilton reminiscing on his 18 seasons in Formula 1. “it’s kind of crazy to look around the room and see so many people are still here. I can see how everyone’s aged.” George Russell: “ten to go!” (yes, actually) pic.twitter.com/UunVK9FMan — deni (@fiagirly) June 27, 2024

Both Hamilton and Alonso (42) have shut down talks of retirement in the past. Alonso recently signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin, and Hamilton is still excited by the idea of being an F1 driver. However, his recent comments suggest that he never really looked back at just how long he has been racing.

It takes both mental and physical commitment to be in F1 as long as Hamilton has. Sacrifices have to be made, even in their personal lives, which is why Sebastian Vettel retired; to spend time with his family. Vettel made this decision despite being physically fit enough to compete at the highest level.

Hamilton embarks on a new adventure in 2025 when he leaves Mercedes for Ferrari. He will be 40 by the time, and questions have been raised around the Italian outfit signing him. Going by Team Principal Fred Vasseur’s comments, age will not be a factor.

Frederic Vasseur Shuts Questions about Lewis Hamilton’s Age

Alonso is a true definition of how age doesn’t define a driver’s performance. He made waves in 2023 as Aston Martin’s new signing, standing on the podium eight times. Vasseur expects something similar, if not more from Hamilton.

Mercedes has been in a downward slump, which is why Hamilton hasn’t been fighting for wins. But given the chance, he can still show that he is a top driver, as evident by his P3 finish in Spain last weekend.

Plus, Vasseur feels that Hamilton will be back to his brilliant best once again, when he feels that his car is capable of fighting for wins. As quoted by Scuderia Fans, Vasseur said, “Keeping motivation high after so many years is very difficult, but I am truly convinced that Lewis wants to have a central role at Ferrari and I have no doubt that he will be very motivated.”

Hamilton was once asked if he’d retire after winning the 8th championship. The seven-time champion replied that he wouldn’t. It’s not a number of record games for Hamilton that he has to achieve. He is a pure racer at heart and wants to fight at the top end.