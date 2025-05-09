Lewis Hamilton Caught Lurking on Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram Despite Her Engagement With Rugby Star

Along with his on-track exploits in 2007-08, Lewis Hamilton had also started making waves in and out of the F1 paddock owing to his relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger. They were the motorsport’s star couple at the time.

Who can forget the Pussycat Dolls singer jumping and screaming at the top of her lungs when Hamilton secured his maiden world title at Interlagos in 2008? And the couple dated in an on-and-off relationship for almost eight years till 2015 before breaking up.

Since then, Hamilton has never been in a confirmed relationship with anyone else, even though there have been rumors of his involvement with multiple women. Many suggest that the British driver never got over Scherzinger, given how his mental state used to be affected whenever he was going through a rough patch with her.

The 2011 season is a classic case in point when Hamilton had several collisions and crashes. Former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley had even spoken about the Briton’s struggles and the link with his emotional state. However, could the 40-year-old be holding on to the blues from that relationship, still? His recent Instagram activity has sparked speculation in those lines.

Hamilton liked one of Scherzinger’s posts from the recent Met Gala event. While she was attending the 2025 Met Gala event as one of the invitees, Hamilton was co-chairing the event — a special honor accorded to the British ace.

The seven-time world champion usually posts only about his life on and off the track, mainly with his family and ventures like Mission 44. So, this interaction on Scherzinger’s post caught attention.

Still, it would be futile to read too much into it. Hamilton may likely have come across several posts from celebrities, including Scherzinger, who made her debut appearance at the Met Gala.

Hamilton and Scherzinger may not have run into each other at the Met Gala. However, they might’ve caught a glimpse of each other. The 46-year-old singer was mainly interacting with Shakira, another woman who had reportedly been involved with the Ferrari driver.

Since both were wearing outfits from the same designer, Scherzinger was in the same vanity van with Shakira. She even shared clips and pictures of her playful interaction with the Colombian singer.

Scherzinger has been engaged to rugby player Thom Evans for almost two years now. Evans proposed to the American singer in June 2023. So, as things stand, it is highly unlikely that Hamilton would rekindle his past links again.