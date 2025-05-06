Nicole Scherzinger and Shakira Unite at Ex-Flame Lewis Hamilton’s Co-Chaired Met Gala 2025

Besides his flawless racing skills, Lewis Hamilton has also earned a name for himself in the fashion world. While he ain’t a professional model, the 40-year-old can very well carry himself on the red carpet against the best in the business.

His contribution to the fashion industry has helped him receive several invitations to top fashion events, and this year, Hamilton also had the golden opportunity to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala. With this year’s theme being royalty and spirituality, the Briton wore a white-colored suit and beret, and paired it with black-colored shoes.

Ahead of the event, Hamilton gave an interview, where he explained how it was “a real honor and privilege” for him to be able to co-chair this year’s Met Gala. “Just getting to go to the Met Gala was always something really special,” he told Vogue. “Having seen the hosts before, I remember I would look on and think ‘it would be cool one day to be a host”.

However, with some of the world’s biggest celebrities attending the Met Gala, it was not just Hamilton who caught the eyeballs. As it so happens, two of the people who caught the eye of F1 fans were his ex-flames, former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, and Colombian singer Shakira.

Scherzinger was Hamilton’s partner for the longest, as the two dated for more than eight years between 2007 and 2015. As for Shakira, while it was never official that the two ever dated, several fans certainly thought so because of the number of times the duo were spotted together in 2023.

After several race weekends that year, Hamilton would hang out with Shakira. For example, after the British GP, the seven-time F1 champion took the Colombian singer to a nightclub in London. Before that instance, the two were also spotted chilling on a yacht during the Miami GP weekend, and had a dinner date together after the Spanish GP.

So, one would assume Hamilton might’ve felt awkward to see Scherzinger and Shakira hanging out together. Although, given that it was a special evening for Hamilton himself as the Met’s co-chair, he won’t have had time to think about these aspects.

The ladies, though, shared their pleasantries. In fact, Scherzinger also uploaded Shakira’s outfit via her Instagram story.

In the image, the Colombian singer can be seen struggling with the fitting of her outfit. Scherzinger felt sorry for the 48-year-old as she said, “Poor Shakira. She just said, ‘Ow!’ ‘Cause the needle”. However, it seems that Shakira is used to such struggles by now, as she told Scherzinger that this was not the first time she faced an issue with the fitting of her outfit.

Shakira wore a Prabal Gurung gown along with black gloves and a necklace to her second appearance at the Met Gala. Meanwhile, Scherzinger wore a white-colored gown—which was designed by the same designer as Shakira’s—along with silver earrings and a silver necklace, while making her debut appearance at the fashion event.