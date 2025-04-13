Lewis Hamilton Caught off Guard as Race Engineer Teaches Him New Mode in the Middle of Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari speaks during an interview during the qualifying of the Bahrain GP, the 4th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on April 12, 2025 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

After driving Mercedes-powered cars for well over a decade, it was always expected that Lewis Hamilton would take time to adjust at Ferrari. However, his struggles at Ferrari seem to have been more than anyone, including he, would have anticipated.

After finishing the Bahrain GP in fifth on Sunday, the 40-year-old explained in his post-race interview how he needs to forget everything he learned at Mercedes and start afresh with Ferrari if he really wants to succeed at the Italian outfit.

“I think what’s clear, as humans, we get really stuck in our ways,” he said while explaining the struggles he has been having to get to terms with the SF-25. “I’ve been driving a certain style and way for a long time with the same team, a new car has new systems… this car requires a different driving style, I’m adjusting to that, slowly getting into that“.

Every race weekend he has been learning something new about the SF-25, and the same was the case in Bahrain. After his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, asked him to use “Mode FW” during the safety car period, Hamilton was caught off guard and immediately asked the Italian what was that.

The moment Lewis let out a little laugh learning a new Ferrari setting… | Ricky : Mode FW please | Lewis : Whats mode FW? Hahaa | Ricky : To help us under safety car… – F1 2025 Bahrain –pic.twitter.com/zfnHPGHV4Y — sim (@simsgazette) April 13, 2025

“Whats mode FW,” asked the seven-time world champion. Adami replied that it was a mode that would help him during the safety car period. This mode seems unique to Ferrari, and it could just be one that helps their cars slow down to match the safety car speed limit.

Despite all the time Hamilton is taking to adjust to life at Maranello, he seems to be taking only positives from the Bahrain GP weekend.

Hamilton takes positives from decent performance at Bahrain GP

The Bahrain GP once again showed that Hamilton’s Achilles heel this season has been qualifying and that he can still deliver during the Grand Prix on Sunday. After qualifying only ninth, the Briton managed to make up four places to finish fifth, a drive that earned him Driver of the Day.

However, from next week onwards, Hamilton also expects to improve in qualifying after he learned something new about the SF-25 this weekend.

“I think I have figured out how the car likes to [be driven]. Hopefully, if I can apply that next week, if I can qualify better, then I can have a much better weekend [at the Saudi Arabian GP],” he told Sky Sports F1.

With Hamilton winning the Chinese GP sprint race earlier this season after qualifying on pole, he has already shown the kind of results he can achieve if he has a good qualifying session.