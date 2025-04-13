mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Caught off Guard as Race Engineer Teaches Him New Mode in the Middle of Bahrain GP

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari speaks during an interview during the qualifying of the Bahrain GP, the 4th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on April 12, 2025

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari speaks during an interview during the qualifying of the Bahrain GP, the 4th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on April 12, 2025
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

After driving Mercedes-powered cars for well over a decade, it was always expected that Lewis Hamilton would take time to adjust at Ferrari. However, his struggles at Ferrari seem to have been more than anyone, including he, would have anticipated.

After finishing the Bahrain GP in fifth on Sunday, the 40-year-old explained in his post-race interview how he needs to forget everything he learned at Mercedes and start afresh with Ferrari if he really wants to succeed at the Italian outfit.

I think what’s clear, as humans, we get really stuck in our ways,” he said while explaining the struggles he has been having to get to terms with the SF-25. “I’ve been driving a certain style and way for a long time with the same team, a new car has new systems… this car requires a different driving style, I’m adjusting to that, slowly getting into that“.

Every race weekend he has been learning something new about the SF-25, and the same was the case in Bahrain. After his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, asked him to use “Mode FW” during the safety car period, Hamilton was caught off guard and immediately asked the Italian what was that.

“Whats mode FW,” asked the seven-time world champion. Adami replied that it was a mode that would help him during the safety car period. This mode seems unique to Ferrari, and it could just be one that helps their cars slow down to match the safety car speed limit.

Despite all the time Hamilton is taking to adjust to life at Maranello, he seems to be taking only positives from the Bahrain GP weekend.

Hamilton takes positives from decent performance at Bahrain GP

The Bahrain GP once again showed that Hamilton’s Achilles heel this season has been qualifying and that he can still deliver during the Grand Prix on Sunday. After qualifying only ninth, the Briton managed to make up four places to finish fifth, a drive that earned him Driver of the Day.

However, from next week onwards, Hamilton also expects to improve in qualifying after he learned something new about the SF-25 this weekend.

“I think I have figured out how the car likes to [be driven]. Hopefully, if I can apply that next week, if I can qualify better, then I can have a much better weekend [at the Saudi Arabian GP],” he told Sky Sports F1.

With Hamilton winning the Chinese GP sprint race earlier this season after qualifying on pole, he has already shown the kind of results he can achieve if he has a good qualifying session.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these