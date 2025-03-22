mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Reveals Changes in SF-25 Compromised Ferrari’s Qualifying Performance

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari talks with his physio Angela Cullen during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, on March 22, 2025

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari talks with his physio Angela Cullen during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, on March 22, 2025
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton started his second-ever Grand Prix weekend with Ferrari in style, taking his first Sprint Pole with the team and then converting it into an utterly dominant win. But going into qualifying for the Grand Prix on Sunday, he was unable to carry that form into Q3.

As the top 10 shootout came to a close, the #44 driver was only able to muster a third-row starting grid slot in P5.

Touted as a favorite to take the Grand Prix win, the Briton might now just have to settle for a podium finish.

After the session, Hamilton revealed that changes made to the car between the Sprint Race and qualifying led to an unpredictable SF-25.

“We started really optimistic but we made a couple of changes and it really put the car on a knife edge. The wind picked up a bit as well, so the car was trickier to drive and harder to put laps together,” he explained as quoted by Sky Sports F1.

Things are also predicted to get tricky for the Scuderia with this balance change as they are exposed to more front graining, something that is pretty apparent at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc qualified right behind the Briton in sixth — reflecting the true pace of Ferrari going into the race on Sunday. The Monegasque is not optimistic about their fortunes changing and doesn’t consider themselves to be in the running for the win.

Leclerc doesn’t believe Ferrari can win at the Chinese GP

Leclerc was able to claw back some performance to his teammate during qualifying but doesn’t feel that the SF-25 has any more to offer in terms of pace. Speaking about the race tomorrow, he dismissed any miracles.

“Lewis did a great, great job yesterday but I feel like today I did a good job, I’m sure Lewis did a good job as well, and that’s the potential of the car,” he said referring to the performance ceiling of their package.

Having said that, the #16 driver is still looking forward to a competitive race on Sunday. The gap between the top four teams has been very slim and the right operating window for the car tomorrow could make the difference.

“Is there a little bit more in the car? Maybe. Three-tenths I don’t think so.  We need to look forward to tomorrow,” he concluded.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these