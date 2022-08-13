Max Verstappen has mastered former $100 Million worth driver’s legendary skill according to Hans-Joachim Stuck

Former F1 driver believes Max Verstappen has mastered three times world champion Ayrton Senna’s quality of late braking on the track.

Hans-Joachim Stuck finds similarities between reigning world champion Max Verstappen and Ayrton Senna in their driving abilities.

Max Verstappen won the world championship last year after a thrilling overtake on the last lap over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. Although controversial, it cemented the Dutchman’s legacy as an all-time great in making.

The Dutchman currently leads the world championship by a mile ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Perez. With Ferrari’s strategy in question, Verstappen is on course to win his second world championship.

Max Verstappen’s racing similarities with Ayrton Senna

According to Hans-Joachim Stuck, Max Verstappen has something in common with the three times world champion Ayrton Senna.

He explains: “Max has a quality that Senna also mastered exceptionally. He is a driver who brakes last. There is no one who can make things difficult for him at the moment.”

Moreover, the German motorsport driver believes that this skill gives Verstappen an advantage over the competitors. Hence, making him one of the best drivers on the grid.

Hans-Joachim Stuck’s six all-time greatest F1 drivers

Stuck also gave his opinion to the media on the six best Formula One drivers of all time. His lists include both seven times world champions Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton.

The German also mentioned Sebastian Vettel and Ayrton Senna in his list. Vettel is set to retire from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season in order to spend time with his family.

The Dutchman Max Verstappen also made the list impressing Stuck with Senna like driving. Moreover, the former March Engineering driver included Sir Jackie Stewart someone who he competed against as the best Formula One driver.

