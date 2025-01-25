Lewis Hamilton Credits His Off-Court Activities for Bringing Progress to His Racing Career

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton 44 of United Kingdom being interviewed during media day for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 2, 2024 at Miami International Autodrome | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

As successful as Lewis Hamilton has been in his career, what he has done away from F1 has made him a huge name all around the world. The different industries he works in may seem like separate fields. But Hamilton feels that taking an active part in one, helped him get better in the other.

To sum up Hamilton‘s umpteen number of off-track ventures in short would be difficult, but his notable works include the starting of his tequila brand Almave and his numerous sponsorship deals with brands with Tommy Hilfiger and Dior.

“It forces me to be uncomfortable but it’s such a great opportunity to push yourself and learn,” Hamilton said in an interview in the ‘Get Hired’ Newsletter on LinkedIn. “I have to look at things differently and that ultimately gives me a new perspective on what success looks like, and how I can get there.”

The seven-time world champion mainly shed light on his entrepreneurial gigs, but has done some really good work on the charity side of things as well. He is a huge advocate for diversity and inclusion in the F1 community, and has gone on a mission to improve the same through his Mission 44 venture. It aims to include more people from the Black community in the paddock by helping them enroll in STEM degrees.

For Hamilton, it’s absolutely vital to use his platform as the most recognizable face in F1 to spread good. Something he has spoken about on multiple occasions in the past.

We have to keep fighting for what’s right! #BlackLivesStillMatter pic.twitter.com/EFWt1nWaEQ — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 10, 2020

In 2020, when the Black Lives Matter movement was at its fever peak, Hamilton wanted to showcase that message in front of the world. He didn’t receive a lot of support from the F1 community either, but went ahead with it, sporting a t-shirt with those words on live television.

Hamilton has also supported the fight against climate change, joining hands with fellow driver Sebastian Vettel.

It’s been an inspiring career, both on and off the track for Hamilton. Even at its twilight, as he joins Ferrari, the attention to his activism remains strong. When he signed his reported $400 million Ferrari contract, reports claimed that there were clauses in it, which would benefit Mission 44. The Maranello-based outfit will be happy to support the initiative.