Lewis Hamilton Curbs Expectations Despite Finding a Motive to Win: “McLarens and Red Bulls Are Out of Reach”

The optimism seems to be growing in the Mercedes camp after they enjoyed a brilliant outing in Canada. George Russell grabbed the team’s first podium finish while Lewis Hamilton finished fourth. Although the Silver Arrows seem to have carried over a similar level of form to Spain this weekend, Hamilton is not confident that he can beat the McLaren of Lando Norris and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen for the win.

When asked if he can finish on the podium, the 39-year-old replied, “I hope so (turn third into a podium). That is the goal. It’s going to be dependent on the weather. It’s creating up a little bit and tire degradation is going to come into play”.

Hamilton: The McLarens and Red Bull’s are out of reach potentially, but nonetheless we will be pushing to get close. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 23, 2024

After making this remark, he ruled out the possibility of winning the race. “The McLarens and Red Bulls are out of reach potentially, but nonetheless we will be pushing to get close,” added Hamilton.

However, with Hamilton receiving unprecedented support from the Spanish fans, he has promised to deliver his best performance. If Hamilton and Mercedes’ race pace in Canada is anything to go by, then it does seem that the seven-time champion has a fantastic opportunity to register his first podium finish in 2024.

Mercedes’ upgrades seem to have worked wonders for Lewis Hamilton

Both Hamilton and Russell have struggled massively since the start of the 2024 campaign, owing to the lack of pace of Mercedes’ W15. However, following the upgrades Mercedes brought in Monaco, the Silver Arrows seem to be back among the frontrunners.

While Hamilton is not confident that he can fight the McLarens and the Red Bulls yet, he should be able to keep the two Ferraris behind and fight for the podium. Moreover, with Mercedes locking out the front row, this could be the Silverstone outfit’s best opportunity to register a second podium finish in 2024.

Many believe that Mercedes have had such a remarkable turnaround because of the controversial upgrade they have introduced to the front wing. After Russell finished on the podium in Canada, Red Bull reportedly lodged an unofficial complaint to look into the Silver Arrows’ front wing for flexing more than the permissible limit.

If the stewards do end up taking action against Mercedes for the same, it will not bode well for the Silver Arrows since it is only recently that they seem to have gotten back among the frontrunners. Moreover, one of Red Bull’s engineers also threatened that if the FIA does not take action against Mercedes, then they may have to opt for the same route.