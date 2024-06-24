Lewis Hamilton ‘Denies’ Having Second Thoughts About Ferrari Move After Mercedes’ Impressive Performances

Mercedes started the 2024 season on a weak note and was miles behind Ferrari, a team seemingly on the ascendency at the time. However, the Silver Arrows have now caught up and were considerably faster than Ferrari in both Canada and Spain. As such, the focus shifts to Lewis Hamilton, who moves to the Italian stable in six months. When asked if he is second-guessing joining Ferrari because of Mercedes’ resurgence, the seven-time world champion had a clear answer.

“No, not at all,” said Hamilton after the Spanish GP where he finished third. He explained how he loves Mercedes, and that he aims to finish his career with the Brackley-based outfit as strongly as possible. Only then will he think about how his Ferrari stint could potentially unfold.

#SpanishGP | Lewis Hamilton is asked if he’s having second thoughts about moving to Ferrari now that their car is falling behind Mercedes’: “No, not at all. Firstly I love Mercedes, I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 and I’ll always be a fan and supporter. My job right… pic.twitter.com/bWSOP9RysW — deni (@fiagirly) June 23, 2024

Plus, Hamilton doesn’t see Ferrari falling behind. “My job will start next year with the other team, who I think are a doing great job.”

“I can’t tell you what’s wrong with their car, but they did bring an upgrade here and I think they are definitely progressing,” Hamilton added.

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell had a fairly good outing in Barcelona too, finishing P4. Back-to-back P3/P4 finishes for Mercedes means that they are gaining ground on the Constructors’ Championship. And for Ferrari, who were once comfortable in second, the signs aren’t all that good.

Troubles at Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton rejoices

How Ferrari performs on the track isn’t Hamilton’s concern at the moment. The 39-year-old will care about the same when he dons the scarlet red colors at the turn of the year. For now, Ferrari seems to be struggling with pace when compared to Red Bull and McLaren.

Practice was strong for Ferrari in Barcelona, but when it came to Qualifying and the race, the Maranello-based team fell short. To add to their troubles, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc had some very nervy moments on the track, and took digs at each other following the race.

Charles and Carlos after the race pic.twitter.com/nNSOsRCTrW — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) June 23, 2024

Leclerc wasn’t happy with a move Sainz made on him, and he called the Spaniard out for trying to do something ‘special’ in front of his home fans. Sainz, meanwhile, was adamant that he made the right move, and questioned Leclerc’s habit of complaining after every Grand Prix.

Sainz won’t be at Ferrari for too long, as he is the driver Hamilton will replace. Then, Leclerc will be facing the task of matching up to or potentially beating the seven-time World Champion instead.