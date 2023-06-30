Lewis Hamilton Disciples Pull Out Receipts as Their King Wages War Against Max Verstappen-Led Red Bull

Walking into the Austrian GP paddock, Lewis Hamilton woke up and chose violence against Red Bull on their home ground. During the pre-race press conference, Hamilton minced no words talking about Max Verstappen and his team; statements which were returned with bitter sarcasm by the F1 championship leaders.

Hamilton unabashedly spelled out the problem with Verstappen and Red Bull’s impenetrable dominance this season. Hamilton was vocal about the FIA’s need to intervene, to make the season enjoyable. Making a suggestion he stated, “I think the FIA ​​should probably set a time when everyone is allowed to start developing next year’s car… so no one can [be] having too big an advantage for next year because otherwise it really sucks.”

When Verstappen was made aware of these statements, he couldn’t help but smack-talk his rival with a life lesson. “Life is not fair, not only in Formula 1.” Verstappen went on to add, “We weren’t talking about that when he was winning his championship, right? So I don’t think we should now.”

These statements irked Hamilton’s fans. While the 7-time champion is infamous for his great dominion over the turbo-hybrid era, he always asked for a change then as well. Thus, while Hamilton and Verstappen engaged in their war of words on the paddock, fans waged war online.

Lewis Hamilton fans slam Max Verstappen for his statement

Back in 2019, while rolling in championship trophies, Hamilton had made a similar request. The Mercedes star had then stated, “If you say that it’s boring, I totally understand it and I remember growing up watching. [You] should put the pressure on the people that are at the head, who should be doing the job.”

Thus, fans were quick to use his words to smack Max Verstappen into reality. Oozing with sarcasm, fans made their stance clear:

The receipts were endless, as Hamilton had maintained his stance for a long time- even when he was dominant.

Verstappen’s response to Hamilton garnered a lot of flak online as fans in the rival camp were raging with fury.

Some even gave Verstappen a taste of his own medicine.

Hamilton responds to sarcastic Verstappen

As the fans had pointed out, Hamilton’s statements weren’t necessarily directed at Verstappen; it just so happens that the Red Bull man is leading the pack at the moment.

Thus, even Hamilton had to clarify his statements. “This was not specifically intended for a person. I’ve been through a lot here in the seventeen years and as you often see, there is always a period of dominance. That just keeps going on.”

In fact, Hamilton understood the position Verstappen is in. All he wanted was for the sport to improve. “I am lucky that I experienced one of these periods and Max is now experiencing such a period. But as it stands, this keeps repeating itself. I don’t think we should want that in sports.”

Therefore, Hamilton is only looking out for the sport he’s a part of. While it seems like Red Bull and Verstappen’s reign is far from over, a little excitement and suspense wouldn’t hurt.