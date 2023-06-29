Max Verstappen Cools Down Fussy Lewis Hamilton With Poster-Worthy Life Lesson

Red Bull and Max Verstappen walk around the paddock with a massive target on their backs thanks to their inexplicable dominion over the F1 grid. The combination of Verstappen and the RB19 has resulted in an outcry for change and challenge- one that Lewis Hamilton has recently included himself.

In a bid to slow down the champions, fans, and drivers have asked for something to throw a spanner in the well-oiled machine that is Red Bull. The team boasts a perfect win streak this season, one that will surely continue with the Austrian anthem playing on the podium in their home race.

Thus, Hamilton, who has only recently tasted success with the W14, appealed to stop the factory at Milton Keynes from working on their 2024 challenger. This only makes sense because Red Bull has unleashed havoc on the grid. Teams are scrambling for upgrades to come closer to the untouchable Bulls, while the nonchalant leaders are using this time to gain a head start on the following season.

Worried, Hamilton had opined, “I think the FIA ​​should probably set a time when everyone is allowed to start developing next year’s car. Let’s say August 1st is when everyone can start so no one can [be] having too big an advantage for next year, because otherwise it really sucks.”

Max Verstappen consoles Lewis Hamilton

Having been made aware of Hamilton’s statements, Verstappen consoled his 2021 rival with a generic statement worthy to be embroidered on coasters or hung up on walls. “Life is not fair, not only in Formula 1.”

In true Verstappen style, the man leading the grid couldn’t care less about what the world has to say about his dominance. While the Dutchman admitted to wanting competition, laughing while running over the curb in the leading car during the Canadian GP, says otherwise.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are comfortable. However, it is this comfort that is causing the others to itch with worry. With the 2023 challenger being almost flawless and an exemplar of aerodynamic perfection, a head start for next season would scare anyone.

Red Bull could use the upper hand

Although a bizarre idea, Hamilton could find some solace in the fact that the repercussions of the budget cap infringement are yet to fully hit Red Bull. If anything, they need to use all the time they can get.

F1 pundits and Red Bull alike are treading carefully, as there could be a looming problem for the seemingly ironclad team. They might be lucky now, but the tables can turn.

Pierre Wache, the team’s technical director stated in Canada, “I think it’s never easier. I think the fact that you have a restriction of time in the number of runs of CFD or wind tunnel, I think we had this restriction, it just reduced. It’s not easier because we are leading the championship.”

Refuting the words of the people who think Red Bull is at an advantage, he explained how the penalty not only restricts their play area for current developments but will also “massively” affect their next car. “Then I cannot tell you that it’s easier because we want the best car next year. Then it will affect our performance, I don’t know yet.”

Although this could give rivals some sort of relief, it doesn’t mean they stop. Right now, chasing the front runners still comes at a massive expense of their own 2024 development. What’s the bigger sacrifice? Who’s to say?