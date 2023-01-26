Lewis Hamilton Discreetly Accuses Nico Rosberg for Distracting Him Before Races While Talking to George Russell

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg quickly fell from best friends to worst enemies on the track. So intense was their rivalry that they still avoid seeing each other eye to eye.

All the drama between the two ended when Nico Rosberg, after winning the title, decided to retire from F1. Initially, Mercedes was keen on having the German race driver ahead, but his departure was only a blessing in disguise for them to extend their dominance.

From there onwards, they treated Hamilton as the only superstar on the team. Though, that could change with George Russell’s arrival at the Brackley-based-side.

Also read: 1976 Champion James Hunt, Who Described A Race Win As “9 Points and $20,000”, Was Kimi Raikkonen’s Hero

Lewis Hamilton blames Nico Rosberg for disturbing him before every race

Every driver has a pre-race preparation routine. Some drivers like to squat while listening to music- Daniel Ricciardo. Some like to do some reflexes exercises. Rosberg likes to play football before every race.

But it bothered Hamilton as he used to hit the ball on Hamilton’s room wall, and the sound of it usually disturbed the Briton’s zone before going full out of the track.

“I’ve had a driver in the past who was like kicking the ball around in the room and kept banging it up against the wall to try and f*** me off,” said Hamilton.

The host shot back any names. Hamilton preferred not to take any, but it was enough for the whole room to know, and the internet being the internet, found evidence to ensure about whom Hamilton was talking about.

it’s Nico for sure, he was always warming up all over the garage and paddock like thishttps://t.co/8tHIErByJd — SwtltmBambi63 (@Swtltm) January 18, 2023

Even George Russell isn’t having a pleasant time

While Hamilton allegedly brought in Rosber, the whole conversation started with Russell complaining about Hamilton’s pre-race routine. The 24-year-old reveals that his compatriot sings before every race.

On the other hand, Russell likes to have five minutes of peace to relax. But the noise from his teammate’s room doesn’t even allow him to do that.

Countering on that, Hamilton talked about how he had faced much worse, obviously referencing Rosberg’s football kicks. Nevertheless, by now, Russell would be used to Hamilton’s singing and could hardly be distracted by the voice.

Also read: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Hails 103-GP Winner As His “Role Model”