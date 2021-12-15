“Advice on dining etiquette” – Lewis reveals his hilarious encounter with the Queen as he receives knighthood from Prince Charles

Lewis Hamilton received a knighthood for a triumphant career in F1 and revealed his mirthful encounter with the Queen.

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been recognised with a knighthood for a glorious career in the F1 by Prince Charles at the Windsor Castle.

The British racing driver, beaming, was joined by his mother Carmen Lockhart as they posed for pictures in the castle’s quadrangle. When congratulated on his award, Lewis said, “Thank you.”

He revealed a jocular incident from his time with Her Majesty when he was invited for a private dinner with the monarch. She gave him some advice on dining etiquette.

At the Graham Norton show in 2015, he said, “I got invited to a lunch and was sitting next to the Queen. I was excited and started to talk to her, but she said – pointing to my left – “No you speak that way first, and I will speak this way and then I will come back to you.”

The seven-time world champion has nothing but praise for Her majesty. He said, “she is a sweet woman, and we talked about how she spends her weekends, houses and music. She is really cool.”

Prince Harry beats Lewis Hamilton in his own game

The Briton is no stranger to royalty. He was presented with an MBE by Her Majesty in 2009. Hamilton has also met Prince Harry on several occasions over the years, including one of the Prince’s final royal duties in March 2020.

During one blithe moment, the Duke of Sussex even beat Hamilton in a pit stop speed test. Prince Harry told him, “what a stitch-up!” The driver proclaimed the game was a “fix” in honour of his royal guest.

The 36-year-old was recognised in the New Year Honours list following a record-breaking year in which he overshadowed Michael Schumacher’s all-time victory tally and equalled the German by winning a seventh world title.

However, in this championship season, his rival Max Verstappen won his first world title after a fierce battle with Hamilton. The concluding race of the season came down to a one-lap shoot-out at the Yas Marina Circuit.

