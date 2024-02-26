No Dominance of Max Verstappen or Struggles of Sergio Perez on Display as DTS Looks Past Red Bull’s Historic Season

With F1 fans readying themselves for the 2024 season, Netflix gave them the perfect way to warm up. They released season 6 of the famous Drive to Survive (DTS) series. Encapsulating the season that unfolded in 2023, the popular opinion was that it would mostly be about Max Verstappen and Red Bull. However, F1 Maximaal analyzed the series in-depth and reported the contrary.

Despite a record-breaking and historic 2023, Max Verstappen barely gets any screen time. One would think his teammate, Sergio Perez, would get more footage. But he suffers a similar fate.

In fact, the series almost completely overlooks the Red Bull team. Despite registering one of the most dominating seasons in F1 history, the Austrian team fails to get any screen time in the show.

The early battle between Verstappen and Perez could have made for quality television. But the makers of DTS thought otherwise. A case can also be made for a dedicated episode to the Singapore GP – the only race Red Bull lost all season. The Saudi Arabian GP, where Perez won from pole while Verstappen rose from P15 to finish P2, was also a decent option.

There was also the potential of an episode detailing the contrasting emotions of the two Red Bull drivers. On one hand, Verstappen was breaking records left and right, enjoying the form of his life. On the other, Perez struggled to even make Q3 on various occasions. The ‘Yin and Yang’ (which could have been the name of the episode) situation at Red Bull would also be a welcome watch.

Despite Max Verstappen snub, Christian Horner makes regular appearances

With their star driver out on the sidelines, Red Bull saw their team principal, Christian Horner, represent the team in DTS. He was a regular face in the series, chiming in with his words when need be. In episode 2 of the series, focusing largely on Daniel Ricciardo, Horner made a huge claim.

Per Horner, had Ricciardo stayed in a reserve driver role, his career in F1 would be entirely over. When they were shooting the series, Ricciardo was still a reserve driver with Red Bull. Talking about the same, Horner said, “Ultimately, Daniel [Ricciardo] might have to accept that his time in Formula 1 is done.”

Horner was also a driving entity in the final episode of the season when Liam Lawson took the limelight. Opting to have Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as (formerly) AlphaTauri’s drivers for 2024, Horner had to deliver the bad news to Lawson.

Holding a private meeting with the New Zealand driver, Horner told Lawson to not lose hope. He made him understand the importance of staying calm and assured him his chance would come soon. Meanwhile, Lawson argued the seat should have been his.