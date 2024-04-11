Lewis Hamilton Enjoys Making the Racetrack His Red Carpet – But It’s a Lot Deeper Than Just Clothes

Over the years only a few male athletes have moved out of their usual sporting boundaries and embraced the world of fashion. Lewis Hamilton is one of them, and his name appears to be a front-runner in this segment who made it big in the fashion world. Now, he has come up to reveal how the F1 paddock is a red carpet for him, and it’s deeper than just sporting a variety of clothes.

Hamilton often attends high-profile events in various fashion weeks, where he collaborates with globally renowned brands such as Dior, Valentino, and Balenciaga. Notably, he also works as the global brand ambassador of Tommy Hilfiger.

Through these fashion events, the seven-time world champion strives to create a platform for black, and incredibly talented young designers and collaborate with them. A bright example of this was when he bought a table for them at the Met Gala back in 2021.

Speaking of this, the Mercedes star said to GQ, “I’m always looking for young and upcoming designers. It’s an opportunity to really create a platform for some of these designers to shine on a bit of a red carpet which is at the racetrack in our paddock.”

Away from the fashion events, Hamilton is also seen donning the brands and appearing on the paddock, every race weekend. His most recent appearances at the Australian Grand Prix garnered considerable attention when he collaborated with Balmain and a Ghanaian artist, Prince Gyasi.

Lewis Hamilton has come a long way in fashion

Lewis Hamilton has a distinct identity in Formula 1, and it’s not him being the most successful driver ever. The Mercedes ace is a prominent member of the fashion industry and no wonder why he’s called a fashion maestro.

Now as he established himself as an icon in this sector as well, things were not as seamless as they look. During his initial days of journey with fashion, he received ample roadblocks, and it arrived from none other than Niki Lauda, one of the founding fathers of the Mercedes F1 team.

Back in 2018, Hamilton and Mercedes faced the wrath of the media after the seven-time world champion failed to arrive at the media day of the Singapore GP. The 39-year-old was in China, busy launching his own collection with Tommy Hilfiger.

However, the Briton pulled off some insane performances in qualifying that saw him take pole by three-tenths to Max Verstappen. In the race, Hamilton turned out to be untouchable as he crossed the finish line with a nine-second gap to the Dutchman. This led to Lauda accepting Hamilton’s off-track endeavors too, who is still continuing to make his mark in the fashion world.