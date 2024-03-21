Lewis Hamilton Flaunts the Latest Balmain Collab With Ghanaian Artist off of 2024 Paris Fashion Week at the Australian GP

Other than being arguably one of the most successful drivers in F1 history, Lewis Hamilton is also a huge fashionista. The Briton recently flaunted the latest collaboration between Balmain and Ghanaian artist Prince Gyasi.

As seen in the post below, Hamilton wore an outfit that was presented by a model during the Paris Men’s Fashion Week recently. The 39-year-old was wearing a yellow colored jacket with blue colored jeans and brown colored shoes. Hamilton graced this outfit in the paddock of the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on Thursday.

Gyasi gave an interview to Vogue Business a month ago regarding this collaboration and explained how thrilled he was to partner with a fashion company as big as Balmain. Gyasi began by saying, “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to express myself in that way“.

He then explained how he wanted to do something special thanks to this collaboration. “I was like if I’m ever going to work with this brand again, I don’t want to just do campaigns because that is what’s expected of me. I wanted to go into fashion, like wearable art, I wanted to create collectibles”, he added.

Thanks to the partnership with Gyasi, Balmain made a return to the Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, when it comes to Lewis Hamilton, the Briton has also collaborated with several other fashion brands.

French website rates Lewis Hamilton’s best looks

French website L’OFFICIEL recently put out an article to reveal Lewis Hamilton’s best-ever looks. The website embedded several of Hamilton’s Instagram posts that revealed some of the outfits that the Briton had worn to different events.

One outfit that the 39-year-old wore was a red and blue colored jacket with pants of the same shade. He wore this outfit to the Miami GP last year and also wrote an interesting caption for his post that read, “Bringing the heat to Miami”.

Another post that the website added was about Hamilton’s Met Gala appearance from three years ago. The seven-time F1 champion wore several different outfits for this event. He had collaborated with fashion brand Kenneth Nicholson for his appearance at the Met Gala.

Hamilton then once also collaborated with American fashion company Balenciaga for their pre-show back in October 2021. Other than collaborating with some of the biggest fashion brands of the world, Hamilton also launched his own clothing line, the +44 store.

Hamilton opened this story because he wants to foray into selling streetwear. Via his +44 store, he sells several items online such as limited edition tees, hoodies, and keychains, among other things. Most of the income he earns is via his online store, which he uses to fund his charitable organization, Mission 44.