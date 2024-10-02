Lewis Hamilton Entered the List of Oldest Grand Prix Winners With His Victory in Belgium

At 39 years old, Lewis Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the grid behind Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso (43). Picking up his 105th career win in Belgium earlier this year, the British driver entered the history books, becoming one of the oldest drivers to ever win an F1 Grand Prix.

In 1951, Luigi Fagioli won the French GP at 53 years and 22 days old, becoming the oldest driver to win an F1 race — a record that still stands today. Two years later, Giuseppe Farina raced to victory at the 1953 German GP at 46 years, 9 months, and 3 days old, taking the number two spot.

The legendary Juan Manuel Fangio became F1’s third-oldest race winner when he took the chequered flag at the 1957 German Grand Prix, aged 46 years, 1 month, and 11 days. Six other drivers over the age of 40 feature on this list, with Clay Regazzoni being the only one in the top 10 under 40.

LEWIS HAMILTON IS THE BELGIAN GP RACE WINNER AND he WIN 105 Goat Things pic.twitter.com/XTfaS0b9EP — eri (@hamxnda) July 28, 2024

Hamilton ranks 12th on the all-time oldest race winners list, securing victory at the 2024 Belgian GP at 39 years, 6 months, and 21 days. However, the win didn’t come in the most ‘traditional’ way, as the seven-time World Champion had initially crossed the finish line in P2.

BREAKING: #BelgianGP winner George Russell has been disqualified from the race for an underweight car #F1 pic.twitter.com/SfEgH61NzG — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2024

His teammate George Russell executed a brilliant one-stop strategy to claim the top step of the podium, only to be disqualified hours later by the FIA. Russell’s car failed to meet the minimum weight requirement under Article 6.5.2 of the technical regulations, as excessive tire degradation caused his car to lose more weight than expected.