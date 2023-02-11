Lewis Hamilton Ethnicity: What’s the Origin of Hamilton’s Family?

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom salutes the crowd with his third place trophy after the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton is among the most decorated athletes coming from the United Kingdom. His individual achievements as a seven-time world champion and 103 race wins surpass any other Briton’s great in sports.

For his extraordinary services, he was granted a knighthood by the British Crown in 2022. Though the fans asked for it for several years, it was well due for over a long time.

Hamilton is proud of his English heritage and loves to race at his home track Silverstone, where he has his career-best record. But apart from his nationality, he is proud of his ethnicity, which he got from his father.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton Is the Best Loser Claims Chief Mercedes Engineer

Lewis Hamilton Ethnicity: From where does Hamilton hail?

The seven-time world champion Hamilton comes from a family that migrated to the United Kingdom settled in the country, and eventually gained citizenship.

Hamilton once revealed that he is of Grenadian heritage. According to the Times, his grandfather came from Grenada to the UK in 1955. So, his paternal heritage is obviously passed through his father. On the other hand, his mother is a White British. Thus, many consider him of a mixed race.

The Mercedes superstar is conspicuously proud of his heritage which he shares with his father and often has visited there. His cousins, uncles and other relatives from his paternal side still reside in Grenada.

Mercedes star’s investments in Grenada

Hamilton is also known for his wise and smart investment decisions, which he makes with the gigantic paycheque he receives from his F1 career. He is massively engaged in acquiring some big real estate locations, which is not a bad area to seek profit.

One big real estate investment he has made is in Grenada. The 38-year-old once put in $24 million on a luxury beach resort, which is easily one of his biggest spends on a property.

So, surely he sees Grenada as a big part of his life and never hesitates to tell from where his family initially migrated. That’s apparent from his several social media posts on his native land, where he boasts the island nation’s beauty.

Lewis Hamilton really put Grenada on a TH jumper and they’re selling out 🥺😍🇬🇩 pic.twitter.com/7YlNXCczpq — Angel 🇬🇩🇬🇩🇬🇩🇬🇩🇬🇩 (@4ngelPearl) September 15, 2020

Honourary citizenship from Brazil

Hamilton, for his F1 prowess, is loved massively across the world. But he gets colossal support from Brazil. The Brazilian Grand Prix can easily be considered his second home race.

The love between the two parties is mutual. After winning the race in Sao Paulo in 2021, Hamilton draped the Brazilian flag around his shoulders and received the trophy with fans in the stands chanting his name. Thus, showing he is highly regarded over there.

In 2022, he even received honourary citizenship from the Brazilian government, which he celebrated on his social media account. So, after gaining so much popularity, Hamilton certainly does not belong to just one nation, and that’s the beauty of sports.

Sir Lewis Hamilton officially becomes an honorary citizen of Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xkf7tSLGRI — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 7, 2022

Also read: Who is Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas Hamilton and what does he do?