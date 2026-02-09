Rajah Caruth Hopes Lewis Hamilton’s Struggles Come to An End After Disappointing F1 Season

Rajah Caruth is all set to make the most of his promotion to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026. He will be driving a full-time schedule for JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing in the upcoming season. Alongside his debut on the big stage, he hopes his idol, Lewis Hamilton, will find his footing on the other side of the racing world, in Formula 1.

Hamilton faced a disappointing season in 2025 with Ferrari. He did not secure a single podium finish and ended up well down in the Driver’s Championship table, significantly below his teammate, Charles Leclerc. It was unquestionably one of his toughest campaigns, with his confidence and performance taking a big hit.

Speaking on SpeedFreaks, Caruth expressed his opinion that the new rule changes coming into effect this year might turn the tables and help Hamilton get back to winning ways. He said, “I definitely felt externally seeing what was going on. But, with the new rule changes, hopefully, it kind of shakes up the Rolodex.”

“With F1, there’s the tears of who’s good, who’s not, and I think that sports is just a big cycle. Sometimes this group is on top, this one’s in the middle, this one’s on the bottom, and every once in a while it rotates. Whether it’s a rules change, an era change, or a personnel change. It seems like that’s the case for F1 this year.” He believes it will be interesting to see what changes and what doesn’t.

Does Caruth always watch F1 and other motorsports?

He went on to detail that he is interested in other sports like basketball and football apart from racing as well. But motorsports is where his heart is, admitted the Atlanta native. Within racing, he doesn’t limit himself to any one platform. He watches High Limit Racing, the ARCA Menards series, World of Outlaws, among many others.

Caruth clarified that his being an avid follower didn’t make him an expert in any of these series, but he still enjoys them. The youngster is quite in awe about the idea of being able to consume such media through a phone, and went on to jump into his love for movies.

After finishing sixth in the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series season, driving for Spire Motorsports, and with his new stint in the second-tier O’Reilly Series this year, it remains to be seen what is in store for the young gun backed by none other than Rick Hendrick’s HendrickCars.com. Who knows, maybe one day he will make his first foray into the top tier of stock car racing.