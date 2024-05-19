mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Expresses Concern About Putting Up Weight After Joining Ferrari – “I Have to Be Careful”

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei and IMAGO / Gruppo LiveMedia

Lewis Hamilton will arguably make the biggest move of his career when he joins Ferrari in 2025. However, the Briton is more worried about putting up weight than the on-track performance at his new team. Hamilton joked about this while revealing how much he loves eating Italian food, at the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend.

The seven-time World Champion discovered his love for the cuisine when he was making waves in karting, driving in Italy alongside former best friend Nico Rosberg. He said,

“We used to eat so much pizza, God we used to have like 3 pizzas a night and penne arrabbiata”

Hamilton also highlighted how one of his old mechanic’s mother used to make him the “best lasagna ever”. 

Now, with Hamilton moving to Italy to drive for Ferrari, his access to Italian food will also increase. So, fearing that he would gain weight, the 39-year-old said, “I have to be careful next year I may get fat”.

From a sporting perspective, however, Hamilton has received a warm welcome from the Tifosi, even though his time with the team has not officially begun. Speaking in Imola for the last time as a Mercedes driver, the crowd kept cheering him on.

He is also getting along well with future teammate Charles Leclerc. Both drivers share a cordial relationship and have the utmost respect for one another. However, if they battle each other for the crown, the dynamic between them could change.

What can Lewis Hamilton expect at Ferrari in 2025?

With Mercedes and Ferrari differing immensely in terms of culture, Hamilton knows that switching teams won’t be smooth sailing. Still, he will be looking to settle in quickly and get along well with everyone, including Leclerc.

The Monegasque remains open to learning from the Stevenage-born driver but is also excited about the opportunity to beat a driver as legendary as him. Earlier this week, he made it clear that he won’t give Hamilton any favors whatsoever.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur also remains realistic about the driver dynamic in 2025. He doesn’t expect Hamilton and Leclerc to be ‘best friends’ but will be hoping for them to be cordial with one another. The Frenchman sets his expectations beforehand because he knows both his drivers won’t leave an inch of space in their bid to compete for the World Championship.

