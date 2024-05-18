Charles Leclerc Won’t Give Any Favor to Lewis Hamilton or Carlos Sainz on the Track

Carlos Sainz’s time as Charles Leclerc’s teammate is set to come to an end when the 2024 season culminates. Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton will travel to Maranello to partner up with the Monegasque. Tasked with maintaining a cordial relationship with both till then, Leclerc finds himself in a tricky situation but insists that he won’t hand out any favors to either.

Before Hamilton’s arrival, Leclerc has to work together with Sainz for 18 more races to help Ferrari. The Italian team is competing for P2 (potentially even P1) in the Constructors’ Championship. Hence, maintaining a healthy relationship with both his current and future teammates isn’t taking his focus away from what matters the most.

“I still have a season to finish before that and I’m not going to do Lewis or Carlos any favors on the track“

That is not to say that Leclerc isn’t excited about Hamilton’s arrival. He knows that a legendary driver like him will be a huge asset to Ferrari, but at the same time, is looking forward to the challenge of beating him on the track.

“Ah of course. It’s going to be a huge challenge. It’s really great for me to have a seven-time world champion by my side. We’re talking about a benchmark. I’m going to learn a lot. To understand what makes him so special on the track“.

Meanwhile, Sainz and Leclerc have not been too far away from each other in terms of performance six races into the 2024 campaign. The Spaniard started with a bang, winning the Australian GP in the third round, but Leclerc’s form has considerably improved since China.

They have battled fair, but hard over the years, as evident by their nervy duel in Monza last year, where Sainz came on top.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz battled hard in Monza last year

Leclerc and Sainz’s most intense battle as teammates was on display at the 2023 Italian GP. The two were leaving no stone unturned in their bid to finish on the final podium spot and for a chance to celebrate with the thousands of Tifosi in attendance.

Leclerc, who was in fourth, took the Spaniard to the limit by throwing everything he had to snatch third place. However, Sainz maintained his composure and eventually grabbed P3.

While both Leclerc and Sainz didn’t admit to having any hard feelings, it gave birth to rumors about a potential rift between them. Team Principal Fred Vasseur, however, maintained a strong stance that he was in favor of letting them race hard (but clean).

The Frenchman explained that allowing Sainz and Leclerc to take each other to the limit was all a part of their plan.

“I think it was the best way to thank the Tifosi, and I wasn’t comfortable stopping them with five laps to go.”

Leclerc won’t have intra-team battles with Sainz after six months, but the prospect of a similar duel with the legendary Lewis Hamilton is a tasty prospect on paper.