Lewis Hamilton Extends Olive Branch to Carlos Sainz After Snatching Ferrari Seat

Ahead of the 2024 F1 season, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton were ‘coincidentally’ placed together. As they got ready for the press conference in Bahrain, the duo were chatting and even displaying mutual respect. As the day went ahead, the journalists started asking the most obvious question about Hamilton replacing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. However, ruining the media plan to report on some spicy news, the Briton extended an olive branch toward the Spaniard.

As reported by F1 Maximaal, Hamilton stated that both drivers have a mutual relationship despite moving to Ferrari, where he would replace Carlos Sainz in 2025. While elaborating on it, he said, “There is a lot of mutual respect and I therefore have a lot of admiration for Carlos. So I don’t have the feeling that we can no longer look at each other.”

Subsequently, Hamilton said that all drivers in F1 have gotten better significantly in recent years at this [driver change]. Amidst this, he believes that maintaining a positive working connection is the most important thing.

While adding further, Hamilton also acknowledged Sainz’s accomplishments in the last year. The #44 driver asserted that regardless of anyone’s perspective, the fact that Sainz was the only driver to win in 2023 apart from Red Bull to win a race makes him a great driver.

While he was finishing up, Hamilton felt compelled to put aside any remaining animosity. For this, he remarked that moving to Ferrari had nothing to do with Sainz personally and was a typical professional move. Moreover, he also claimed that he wished that nothing changes between him and Sainz.

What does Carlos Sainz think of Lewis Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari?

Despite all the difficulties, Carlos Sainz emerged as the sole driver to defeat Red Bull last year. Even yet, Ferrari replaced him with Hamilton, which would have naturally made any driver depressed. Sainz, meanwhile, did not give up on his sportsmanship and wished Hamilton the best in his future endeavors.

Showing maturity, Sainz said, “I just have a lot of respect for Lewis. If I had been faced with this dilemma I would have made the same choice, because Ferrari is and remains a fantastic team.”

Later on in the conversation, the Spaniard also brought up Hamilton’s connection to Frederic Vasseur. According to the 29-year-old, Hamilton’s bond with Vasseur also had an impact on his decision to join Ferrari. After that, Sainz stated that he doesn’t hold Hamilton responsible for anything and is more concerned with his own near and long-term prospects.

As he was finishing up, the #55 driver showed his determination to uphold professionalism by stating that he would give it his all till the day he leaves Ferrari.