Lewis Hamilton Fan Contributes 44% of Her Income from X to Cause Launched by Mercedes Star

Lewis Hamilton’s fanbase is quite passionate about all aspects of the seven-time world champion’s life with even his off-track ventures in fashion and entrepreneurship getting a lot of support.

One such fan from the X (formerly Twitter) community named ‘Sim’ proved this by donating 44% of her after-tax earnings from social media to Hamilton’s initiative — Mission 44.

She shared a post on the platform, providing a detailed breakdown of how she has donated all of her earnings to various charities supporting food, education, and children’s welfare. She stated, “All the engagement revenue from my account so far, after tax, and in future will go to mission44 and to a food drive that I will work on locally”.

‘Sim’ donated $181.50 [44% of her earnings from her Twitter activity] to Mission 44 because she believes in Hamilton‘s program for educational opportunities to underprivileged kids. She said, “I do believe in its mission and that, long term, education is KEY.”

im super nervous writing this, but i wanted to share with y’all what you’ve unknowingly contributed to. yes, you firstly, thank you for this community and for engaging with my posts. ive been trying to think of what purpose the content i put out has, tomorrow marks 8 months of… — sim (@sim3744) October 17, 2024

Hamilton has often advocated the importance of education for all children irrespective of their background and economic status. The Briton hopes to provide children with opportunities and support to get into fields such as STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] if they have the talent and liking for the same.

The Mission 44 foundation works towards these goals by running projects to groom children and also finance their education from a young age. To date, the foundation has supported and provided grants worth millions of dollars to fulfill its goals. In 2022-23, they awarded over $4.5 million while raising donations of over $14 million, per their annual report.

As for the fan’s donation, she appears committed to supporting Mission 44 going forward. In addition to the 44%, she donated the remaining 56% of her earnings ($231) to a local food bank, noting that this amount could help feed “32 families in need.”