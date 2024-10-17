mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Fan Contributes 44% of Her Income from X to Cause Launched by Mercedes Star

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton Fan Contributes 44% of Her Income from X on a Cause Launched by Mercedes Star

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Lewis Hamilton’s fanbase is quite passionate about all aspects of the seven-time world champion’s life with even his off-track ventures in fashion and entrepreneurship getting a lot of support.

One such fan from the X (formerly Twitter) community named ‘Sim’ proved this by donating 44% of her after-tax earnings from social media to Hamilton’s initiative — Mission 44.

She shared a post on the platform, providing a detailed breakdown of how she has donated all of her earnings to various charities supporting food, education, and children’s welfare. She stated, “All the engagement revenue from my account so far, after tax, and in future will go to mission44 and to a food drive that I will work on locally”.

‘Sim’ donated $181.50 [44% of her earnings from her Twitter activity] to Mission 44 because she believes in Hamilton‘s program for educational opportunities to underprivileged kids. She said, “I do believe in its mission and that, long term, education is KEY.”

Hamilton has often advocated the importance of education for all children irrespective of their background and economic status. The Briton hopes to provide children with opportunities and support to get into fields such as STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] if they have the talent and liking for the same.

The Mission 44 foundation works towards these goals by running projects to groom children and also finance their education from a young age. To date, the foundation has supported and provided grants worth millions of dollars to fulfill its goals. In 2022-23, they awarded over $4.5 million while raising donations of over $14 million, per their annual report.

As for the fan’s donation, she appears committed to supporting Mission 44 going forward. In addition to the 44%, she donated the remaining 56% of her earnings ($231) to a local food bank, noting that this amount could help feed “32 families in need.”

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these