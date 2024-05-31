Despite Being the Highest Paid, Max Verstappen Trails by $50 Million Against Fernando Alonso in Richest F1 Drivers List

Max Verstappen might be the highest-paid driver in Formula 1 today, but when it comes to overall wealth, he still trails behind Fernando Alonso by $50 million. According to a recent thread on the Formula 1 subreddit, Verstappen’s net worth stands at a whopping $210 million, making him third on the list of the richest F1 drivers in 2024.

In contrast, Alonso has a reported net worth of $260 million, placing him second on the list only behind the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen’s impressive net worth is a reflection of his rise to stardom in the sport after his first championship win in 2021. He was recognized by Forbes Magazine as the highest-paid driver in F1 for the 2023 season, with an impressive $70 million annual salary. Furthermore, his residency in Monaco, known for its favorable tax laws, allows him to maximize his earnings.

However, Alonso‘s ability to stay at the top of his game for over two decades has earned him lucrative deals and high salaries throughout his career. Despite his age (42), Aston Martin was convinced that they needed the services of the Spanish driver to move up on the grid.

Thus, they gave him a contract year extension at least till the end of 2026 in what Alonso called a ‘lifetime’ deal with the team.

This contract includes a potential ambassadorial role in the team after his retirement, further highlighting the value he brings to Formula 1. However, as of now, details about how much he will earn in 2025 and beyond are unknown. So it’s a bit tricky to predict whether Verstappen will be able to surpass Alonso’s net worth in the near future.

Will Max Verstappen ever surpass Fernando Alonso’s net worth?

The Dutchman certainly has the potential to overtake Alonso in terms of net worth. At just 26 years old, he has many years ahead of him to continue building his fortune. His success on the track attracts sponsorships and endorsements from top brands, further boosting his overall wealth.

While the 26-year-old’s earnings have increased substantially in recent times, it isn’t the only source of income for the Red Bull driver. He’s currently in the process of founding his own GT team, Verstappen.com Racing, with plans to have it fully operational by 2025. Additionally, Verstappen also has business interests in Team Redline, a sim racing team he often races for during his downtime.

Max is busy setting up his own racing team! Max is aiming for his own team in the GT3 class with https://t.co/VP6X7WRPrX Racing and hopes that it can be operational as early as 2025! Max: “This project energizes me” pic.twitter.com/XlvIEBphp8 — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) August 2, 2023

However, Verstappen has repeatedly hinted that he does not plan to stay in Formula 1 into his late 30s or 40s. He has mentioned the possibility of leaving the sport as early as the end of his current contract with Red Bull, which runs until 2028.

If the three-time champion decides to retire early, he might miss the chance to surpass Alonso on the list of richest Formula 1 drivers.