Most Successful Rally Driver Believes Fernando Alonso Could Become the Oldest F1 Champion by Dethroning Max Verstappen in 2024

Fernando Alonso had his renaissance in his career at the start of this season after winning multiple podiums before the summer break. Hence, proving the Spaniard still got it. Seeing his caliber, the most successful rally driver Sebastian Loeb, who has won over nine championships, while speaking to Marca, claimed Alonso can win the championship in 2024 and dethrone Max Verstappen.

For the last two seasons, Red Bull had been decimating every opposition on its way, and Verstappen is the man to do their job. Collective, they are embarking on the most successful F1 season by a team ever.

Felipe Massa even said that until the new engine regulations are out, Verstappen could win all the championships until then. However, for Loeb, things can be a bit different.

Sebastian Loeb believes Fernando Alonso can do it

In 2023, Aston Martin made a huge leap from where it ended in 2022. Thus, seeing their trajectory, they could give a better challenge and if things are right then Loeb believes Alonso can win the championship in his forties.

“In Formula 1, winning doesn’t just depend on the driver. Today if you don’t have a Red Bull you can’t win, at least the championship. But I think he’s doing a great job with Aston Martin, they’re in the fight with the Ferraris, with Mercedes. Anything can happen, look at Mercedes, winning all the time for years and now it’s Red Bull. So anything is possible,” said Loeb.

However, this season, Aston Martin has already seen a slump. Since Canada, the Silverstone-based team hasn’t won a podium. On the other hand, Red Bull is only getting better. So, is the 2024 title fight doable for Mercedes?

2024 is something Aston Martin would fancy

The case studies of Aston Martin and McLaren do prove that under the current regulations, a team with the right development can make significant gains in a short period. On the other hand, this F1 team is an ambitious project of the owner Lawrence Stroll.

Therefore, the Canadian billionaire is leaving no stone unturned to make the championship dream possible. So, after winning a bunch of podiums this year, Aston Martin would be fancying it.

Now, it remains to be seen how soon they can get closer to the championship leaders Red Bull, who are touted to run away with the title even next year.